GIGABYTE Adds NVIDIA CMP 30HX D6 6G Mining Card
Earlier this year, NVIDIA launched the CMP HX GPUs dedicated for professional mining use. These cards are optimized for mining operations having no rear I/O ports, offering a better cost-effective solution to cryptocurrency miners. GIGABYTE adds its first 30HX mining card on its website the GIGABYTE NVIDIA CMP 30HX D6 6G. It comes with 6GB of GDDR6 memory and sports the GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 2X cooling system with two 90mm fans in alternate spinning which claims to provide better heat dissipation.
The GIGABYTE NVIDIA CMP 30HX D6 6G uses a single 8-pin PCIe power connector and a 2-slot form-factor. Its cooler has a single pure copper composite heat pipe that includes coverage to the VRAM aside from the GPU. The cooler design effectively delivers cooling to the GIGABYTE CMP 30HX D6 6G, designed to withstand the demanding workload of mining operations.
Specifications
Model: GV-N30HXD6-6G
Graphics Processing: NVIDIA CMP
Core Clock: 1785 MHz
Memory Clock: 14000 MHz
Memory Size: 6 GB
Memory Type: GDDR6
Memory Bus: 192 bit
Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 336 GB/s
Card Bus: PCI-E 3.0 x4
Card size: L=224.5 W=121.2 H= 39.6 mm
PCB Form: ATX
Intended for mining operations, the GIGABYTE NVIDIA CMP 30HX D6 6G is only covered with a 3-month warranty. No information on pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the NVIDIA CMP 30HX D6 6G at GIGABYTE.
Learn more about the NVIDIA CMP HX dedicated GPU for mining at NVIDIA.
