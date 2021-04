GIGABYTE Adds NVIDIA CMP 30HX D6 6G Mining Card

The GIGABYTE NVIDIA CMP 30HX D6 6G uses a single 8-pin PCIe power connector and a 2-slot form-factor. Its cooler has a single pure copper composite heat pipe that includes coverage to the VRAM aside from the GPU. The cooler design effectively delivers cooling to the GIGABYTE CMP 30HX D6 6G, designed to withstand the demanding workload of mining operations.Model: GV-N30HXD6-6GGraphics Processing: NVIDIA CMPCore Clock: 1785 MHzMemory Clock: 14000 MHzMemory Size: 6 GBMemory Type: GDDR6Memory Bus: 192 bitMemory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 336 GB/sCard Bus: PCI-E 3.0 x4Card size: L=224.5 W=121.2 H= 39.6 mmPCB Form: ATXIntended for mining operations, the GIGABYTE NVIDIA CMP 30HX D6 6G is only covered with a 3-month warranty. No information on pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the NVIDIA CMP 30HX D6 6G at GIGABYTE Learn more about the NVIDIA CMP HX dedicated GPU for mining at NVIDIA