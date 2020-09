GIGABYTE Adds RTX 3090 TURBO and RTX 3080 VISION OC Graphics Cards

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 TURBO 24G

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 TURBO 24G Specifications

Core Clock: TBD

CUDA Cores: 10496

Memory Clock: 19500MHz

Memory Size: 24GB

Memory Type: GDDR6X

Memory Bus: 386-bit

Memory Bandwidth: 936 GB/s

Card Bus: PCIe 4.0x16

Card Dimensions: L=266.7 W=111.16 H=39.8 mm

Recommended PSU: 750W

Power Connectors: 2x8-pin PCIe

Output: 2x DisplayPort 1.4a, 2x HDMI 2.1

SLI Support: 2-way NVIDIA NVLink

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 VISION OC 10G

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 VISION OC 10G Specifications

Core Clock: TBD

CUDA Cores: 8704

Memory Clock: 19000MHz

Memory Size: 10GB

Memory Type: GDDR6X

Memory Bus: 320-bit

Memory Bandwidth: 760 GB/s

Card Bus: PCIe 4.0x16

Card Dimensions: L=320 W=126 H=55 mm

Recommended PSU: 750W

Power Connectors: 2x8-pin PCIe

Output: 3x DisplayPort 1.4a, 2x HDMI 2.1

SLI Support: N/A

The GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 TURBO 24G uses the Turbo Fan Cooling System featuring a copper heatsink with vapour chamber and a single 80mm blower fan – all in a slim 2-slot form-factor cooler. The RTX 3080 TURBO features an inward-indented design on the cooler cover that allows the intake blower fan to breathe even when stacked to another card or a closed panel, allowing airflow and efficient heat dissipation even in tight spaces. The graphics card's 2x8-pin PCIe power connectors are located on the rear for better cable management.GIGABYTE introduces its first GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics card under the VISION Series for Creators. It sports a silver on white colour theme with a brushed aluminium cover plate that's visible in vertical mounting orientation. The GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 VISION OC uses the WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with two 90mm fans and one 80mm fans in alternate spinning. The card's cooling uses 7 composite copper heat pipes with a large copper plate in direct touch to the GPU. It features the 3D Active Fan feature that provides passive cooling at low loads. The cooler's fans uses Graphene Nano Lubricant that extends the lifespan of the fan by up to 2.1 times and runs quieter compared to standard fans. The RTX 3080 VISION OC has an RGB-lit GIGABYTE logo on the side that supports customization and synchronization via the GIGABYTE RGB Fusion software.