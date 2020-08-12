GIGABYTE Adds RTX 3090 TURBO and RTX 3080 VISION OC Graphics Cards

NVIDIAs partner brands are still dishing out their custom-designed GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards to date. Recently, GIGABYTE have expanded its RTX 30-Series line-up with the new GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 VISION OC 10G graphics card sporting a silver on white colour theme that complements the brands VISION Series motherboards designed for creators. GIGABYTE is also the first to present a blower-type RTX 3090 model with the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 TURBO 24G. The RTX 3090 TURBO packs a single 80mm blower fan that blows its exhaust to the rear I/O, it is designed for space-restricted cases with its slim 2-slot form-factor.
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 TURBO 24G
The GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 TURBO 24G uses the Turbo Fan Cooling System featuring a copper heatsink with vapour chamber and a single 80mm blower fan all in a slim 2-slot form-factor cooler. The RTX 3080 TURBO features an inward-indented design on the cooler cover that allows the intake blower fan to breathe even when stacked to another card or a closed panel, allowing airflow and efficient heat dissipation even in tight spaces. The graphics cards 2x8-pin PCIe power connectors are located on the rear for better cable management.
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 TURBO 24G Specifications
Core Clock: TBD
CUDA Cores: 10496
Memory Clock: 19500MHz
Memory Size: 24GB
Memory Type: GDDR6X
Memory Bus: 386-bit
Memory Bandwidth: 936 GB/s
Card Bus: PCIe 4.0x16
Card Dimensions: L=266.7 W=111.16 H=39.8 mm
Recommended PSU: 750W
Power Connectors: 2x8-pin PCIe
Output: 2x DisplayPort 1.4a, 2x HDMI 2.1
SLI Support: 2-way NVIDIA NVLink
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 VISION OC 10G
GIGABYTE introduces its first GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics card under the VISION Series for Creators. It sports a silver on white colour theme with a brushed aluminium cover plate thats visible in vertical mounting orientation. The GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 VISION OC uses the WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with two 90mm fans and one 80mm fans in alternate spinning. The cards cooling uses 7 composite copper heat pipes with a large copper plate in direct touch to the GPU. It features the 3D Active Fan feature that provides passive cooling at low loads. The coolers fans uses Graphene Nano Lubricant that extends the lifespan of the fan by up to 2.1 times and runs quieter compared to standard fans. The RTX 3080 VISION OC has an RGB-lit GIGABYTE logo on the side that supports customization and synchronization via the GIGABYTE RGB Fusion software.
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 VISION OC 10G Specifications
Core Clock: TBD
CUDA Cores: 8704
Memory Clock: 19000MHz
Memory Size: 10GB
Memory Type: GDDR6X
Memory Bus: 320-bit
Memory Bandwidth: 760 GB/s
Card Bus: PCIe 4.0x16
Card Dimensions: L=320 W=126 H=55 mm
Recommended PSU: 750W
Power Connectors: 2x8-pin PCIe
Output: 3x DisplayPort 1.4a, 2x HDMI 2.1
SLI Support: N/A
