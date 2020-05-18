GIGABYTE Adopts Latest AGESA BIOS To Optimize Ryzen XT Series CPU Support

Updating BIOS

Users can update the latest BIOS to motherboards through multiple ways such as GIGABYTE @BIOS, Q-Flash. With Q-Flash Plus on the X570 and B550 series motherboards, users can easily update BIOS without even installing a processor, memory, graphics cards, so they can enjoy the new BIOS easily and take full advantage of the new processors. The latest BIOS are now available at the GIGABYTE website.Chipset and BIOS versionX570 Series: F20B550 Series: F2*X470 Series: F51B450 Series: F51*X370 Series: F51B350 Series: F51A320 Series: F51