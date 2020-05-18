GIGABYTE Adopts Latest AGESA BIOS To Optimize Ryzen XT Series CPU Support

GIGABYTE today announced the latest BIOS update of AMD platform motherboards for enhanced support for the newly released third-generation AMD Ryzen XT series desktop processors. GIGABYTE worked closely with AMD for the adoption of the latest AGESA BIOS to support the third generation AMD Ryzen XT Series CPUs which are the AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 5 3600XT processors. AMD provided AGESA ComboV2 1.0.0.2 BIOS for X570 and B550 chipset motherboards, and AGESA ComboV1 1.0.0.6 BIOS for X470, B450, X370, B350, and A320 chipsets products.
Although the GIGABYTE AM4 motherboards can support the third-generation AMD Ryzen XT series processors without a BIOS update, the released AMD AGESA BIOS versions offer enhanced boosting performance and overclocking ability. Hence, GIGABYTE recommends uses to update to the latest BIOS version particularly those that plan to upgrade to the latest Ryzen XT CPU models.
Updating BIOS
Users can update the latest BIOS to motherboards through multiple ways such as GIGABYTE @BIOS, Q-Flash. With Q-Flash Plus on the X570 and B550 series motherboards, users can easily update BIOS without even installing a processor, memory, graphics cards, so they can enjoy the new BIOS easily and take full advantage of the new processors. The latest BIOS are now available at the GIGABYTE website.
AMD Platform Motherboard BIOS List
Chipset and BIOS version
X570 Series: F20
B550 Series: F2*
X470 Series: F51
B450 Series: F51*
X370 Series: F51
B350 Series: F51
A320 Series: F51
*Note: Requires BIOS update to F3 version on B550 AORUS MASTER and B450M AORUS ELITE motherboards, and update to F2 version on the B450M H motherboard.
Source: GIGABYTE