GIGABYTE Announce UK Availability of AORUS 5 & 7 Laptops

London, UK 23rd June, 2020 Hailing from world leading PC brand GIGABYTE Technologies, the top-tier gaming brand AORUS continues to raise the bar and break through performance barriers. This latest announcement hails the arrival of the AORUS 5 and AORUS 7 gaming laptops, now available in the UK. These models offer a new standard of on the go performance for pros with durable, light weight, easy to carry laptops designed to perfectly balance price and performance delivering what gamers want and need to compete with the pros.
With the introduction of the all-new 10th generation Intel® Core i7 processor the new mid-range AORUS 5 vB and AORUS 7 vB bring high-performance to the masses. Both new members of the AORUS family remain portable, with an improved thermal cooling system, 144Hz high-speed refresh rate and wide gamut display options that enhance gaming experience and performance.
We focus on producing exceptional visual experiences, at the same time, providing performance-seeking gamers, a visceral feeling, visually immersive and highly responsive gaming experience. Not to mention the value and affordability that these laptops offer for users who use their laptops throughout the work day and game at night., says Steven Chen, GIGABYTE Mobility Business Center Vice President.
GIGABYTE AORUS 5 and 7 | Availability
The AORUS 5 and 7 are available for purchase today from multiple UK resellers including:
WINDFORCE Cooling System | Cool When It Counts
We see more and more high-performance gaming laptops that are made to be light and thin at the cost of having an effective cooling system. The trade-off causes overheating issues such as lag, decreased usage times and a shorter component lifespan. The AORUS 5 vB and AORUS 7 vB have a fully upgraded cooling system with WINDFORCE cooling technology, pushing over 150W of effective heat dissipation with an optimised 4 heat-pipe and heatsink system to cool the CPU and GPU - real cooling performance for gamers that want performance without breaking a sweat.
You are IN the Game | GeForce RTX x 144Hz Ultra-Fast Display
The AORUS 5 vB and AORUS 7 vB come with graphics options including the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 20 series, supporting beautiful immersive Real Time Ray Tracing and DLSS technology that increases overall performance while maintaining lower wattage and operating temperature. Gamers will find pro-level features such as IPS FHD display panel and ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate screens that produce crisp, anti-ghosting images, especially for FPS gamers seeking to take the lead before the game has even started.
Latest 6 Core 10th Generation Mobile Processor | Intel® Core i7-10750H
One of the main upgrade highlights is the inclusion of the latest 10th gen Intel® Core i7-10750H processor, with 6 cores and up to 5.0GHz boost clock, gamers will feel true performance gains when playing AAA games. Beyond the processor, GIGABYTE holds true to its reputation for quality and performance, working with world renowned hardware innovators including DDR4-2933 memory, 2 M.2 SSD + 1 HDD storage systems and blazing fast WiFi 6 connectivity. Gamers are in for a smooth, durable and stable gaming/work experience, ready for any battlefield, be it in the boardroom or a big raid.
AORUS 5 and AORUS 7 Specifications at a glance:
CPU::- Intel® Core i7-10750H
Graphics Options:
- NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 2060 GDDR6 6GB
- NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti GDDR6 6GB
- NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Ti GDDR6 4GB
Display:- 15.6" or 17.3" 144Hz FHD IPS Display
System Memory:- 2 x DDR4 2666MHz / DDR4 2933MHz slots (Max. 64GB)
Storage:- 1 x 2.5 HDD/ SSD + 2 x M.2 SSD slots
I/O Port Options:- Including HDMI 2.0, USB 3.2 Type-C, Display Port 1.4, SD Card Reader and more
Audio:- Nahimic 3 Audio
Communication:- Intel AX200 WiFi 6 & Bluetooth V5.0
OS:- Windows 10 Pro / Windows 10 Home
Graphics Options:
- NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 2060 GDDR6 6GB
- NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti GDDR6 6GB
- NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Ti GDDR6 4GB
Display:- 15.6" or 17.3" 144Hz FHD IPS Display
System Memory:- 2 x DDR4 2666MHz / DDR4 2933MHz slots (Max. 64GB)
Storage:- 1 x 2.5 HDD/ SSD + 2 x M.2 SSD slots
I/O Port Options:- Including HDMI 2.0, USB 3.2 Type-C, Display Port 1.4, SD Card Reader and more
Audio:- Nahimic 3 Audio
Communication:- Intel AX200 WiFi 6 & Bluetooth V5.0
OS:- Windows 10 Pro / Windows 10 Home
For more information visit the retailers or GIGABYTE's official AORUS 5 & 7 product pages. Pricing starts from an MSRP of £1399.99 inc. V.A.T. for the AORUS 5 configured with NVIDIA's GTX 1660Ti GPU and 16GB of DDR4 SODIMM memory.