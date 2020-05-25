GIGABYTE Announce UK Availability of AORUS 5 & 7 Laptops



AORUS 5 vB and AORUS 7 vB both with large fans and a total of 4 heat-pipes



GeForce RTX with IPS grade 144Hz display, topples the competitors

CPU::- Intel® Core i7-10750H



Graphics Options:

- NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 2060 GDDR6 6GB

- NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti GDDR6 6GB

- NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Ti GDDR6 4GB



Display:- 15.6" or 17.3" 144Hz FHD IPS Display



System Memory:- 2 x DDR4 2666MHz / DDR4 2933MHz slots (Max. 64GB)



Storage:- 1 x 2.5 HDD/ SSD + 2 x M.2 SSD slots



I/O Port Options:- Including HDMI 2.0, USB 3.2 Type-C, Display Port 1.4, SD Card Reader and more



Audio:- Nahimic 3 Audio



Communication:- Intel AX200 WiFi 6 & Bluetooth V5.0



OS:- Windows 10 Pro / Windows 10 Home