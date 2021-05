GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. NVMe SSD with Thermal Guard XTREME

Thermal Guard XTREME

AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. SSD 2TB Specifications

Interface: PCI-Express 4.0 x4, NVMe 1.4

Form Factor: M.2 2280

Total Capacity: 2TB

NAND: 3D TLD NAND Flash

External DDR Cache: 2GB DDR4

Dimension: 92 x 23.5 x 44.7 mm

MTBF: 1.6 million hours

The GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. SSD uses PCIe 4.0x4 interface and NVMe 1.4 protocol to deliver its high-performance speeds. It packs the latest Phison E18 selected 8-channel controller, which provides users with the ultimate random-access rate, as well as the high-speed 3D-TLC NAND Flash and SLC cache design. With read speeds of up to 7000MB/s and write speeds of up to 6850MB/s, the AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. NVMe SSD is designed for power users such as content creators, gamers, and enthusiasts seeking extreme performance.GIGABYTE did not reveal the pricing of the SSD as of this writing. The AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. SSD 2TB is backed with a limited 5-year warranty or 1400 TBW (Terabytes Written). To learn more, please visit GIGABYTE.com