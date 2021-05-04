GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. NVMe SSD with Thermal Guard XTREME

GIGABYTE announces today the latest AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. SSD with up to7GB/s read speed and a massive passive cooling heatsink the Thermal Guard XTREME. The Thermal Guard XTREME solution ensures efficient cooling for the high-performance NVMe SSD for maximum performance at all times.
The GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. SSD uses PCIe 4.0x4 interface and NVMe 1.4 protocol to deliver its high-performance speeds. It packs the latest Phison E18 selected 8-channel controller, which provides users with the ultimate random-access rate, as well as the high-speed 3D-TLC NAND Flash and SLC cache design. With read speeds of up to 7000MB/s and write speeds of up to 6850MB/s, the AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. NVMe SSD is designed for power users such as content creators, gamers, and enthusiasts seeking extreme performance.
AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. SSD 2TB Specifications
Interface: PCI-Express 4.0 x4, NVMe 1.4
Form Factor: M.2 2280
Total Capacity: 2TB
NAND: 3D TLD NAND Flash
External DDR Cache: 2GB DDR4
Dimension: 92 x 23.5 x 44.7 mm
MTBF: 1.6 million hours
GIGABYTE did not reveal the pricing of the SSD as of this writing. The AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. SSD 2TB is backed with a limited 5-year warranty or 1400 TBW (Terabytes Written). To learn more, please visit GIGABYTE.com.