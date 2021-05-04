GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. NVMe SSD with Thermal Guard XTREME

24.05.2021
GIGABYTE announces today the latest AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. SSD with up to7GB/s read speed and a massive passive cooling heatsink  the Thermal Guard XTREME. The Thermal Guard XTREME solution ensures efficient cooling for the high-performance NVMe SSD for maximum performance at all times.


Thermal Guard XTREME


The GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. SSD uses PCIe 4.0x4 interface and NVMe 1.4 protocol to deliver its high-performance speeds. It packs the latest Phison E18 selected 8-channel controller, which provides users with the ultimate random-access rate, as well as the high-speed 3D-TLC NAND Flash and SLC cache design. With read speeds of up to 7000MB/s and write speeds of up to 6850MB/s, the AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. NVMe SSD is designed for power users such as content creators, gamers, and enthusiasts seeking extreme performance.

AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. SSD 2TB Specifications
Interface: PCI-Express 4.0 x4, NVMe 1.4
Form Factor: M.2 2280
Total Capacity: 2TB
NAND: 3D TLD NAND Flash
External DDR Cache: 2GB DDR4
Dimension: 92 x 23.5 x 44.7 mm
MTBF: 1.6 million hours


GIGABYTE did not reveal the pricing of the SSD as of this writing. The AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. SSD 2TB is backed with a limited 5-year warranty or 1400 TBW (Terabytes Written). To learn more, please visit GIGABYTE.com.

