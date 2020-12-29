GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD Delivers Up to 7000MB/s

The GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 7000s SSDs equip the latest Phison E18 selected 8-channel controller that delivers read speed up to 7000MB/s and write speed up to 6850MB/s, which is 55% faster than PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, two times faster than PCIe 3.0 SSD, and up to 13 times faster than SATA SSD. Enhanced by Phisons E18 controller, AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD not only improves AI multitasking operation, but power up content creators, gamers, and users eager for extreme performance. To keep the SSD cool, GIGABYTE uses the special-designed double-sided aluminum heatsink with a Nanocarbon coating. It is packed with a high conductivity thermal pad to improve heat dissipation 30% better than a metal thermal pad.For builders that prefer a more extreme thermal solution in the same M.2 2280 form-factor, AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD comes in another version of the heatsink with integrated heat pipes. With the same double-sided heat spreader with Nanocabon coating and high conductivity pad design, but optimized on the height and dissipation area, AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD promises consistent cooling and high performance. Users can customize their thermal allocation according to personal needs by GIGABYTEs thoughtful design, which balances between the high performance and low temperature.The GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities. See the links below for more information.