GIGABYTE AORUS Laptops Push Performance With Intel's 10th Gen & NVIDIA SUPER-Series GPUs

PRESS RELEASE
London, UK 2nd April, 2020 - Leading global PC brand, GIGABYTE today launched its latest version AORUS series professional gaming notebooks and their AERO notebooks for content creators. Aside from many high-end gaming features, the new generation processors and GPUs have undergone significant upgrades. GIGABYTE is the first in the industry to launch ultra-performance notebooks that feature 10th gen Intel® Core i9/i7 H series 8-core CPUs and NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 20-series SUPER GPUs. AORUS partners up with world renowned G2 Esports to launch brand new gaming notebooks tailored to match the requirements of pro gamers, including features like mechanical keyboards, a 240Hz refresh rate display and enhanced cooling technology, redefining the requirements of a professional gaming notebook.
AORUS: Innovative Design X Professional Gaming
In collaboration with G2 Esports, GIGABYTE launches its flagship AORUS 17X, AORUS 17G and AORUS 15G high end models, tailoring its notebooks to the needs of pros. Upgrades to this include three 10th gen Intel® processors overclocking-capable Intel® Core i9-10980HK, Intel® Core i7-10875H and Intel® Core i7-10750H. Perhaps the most eye-catching is the i7-10875H, the first mobile Core i7 processor featuring 8 cores, 16 threads. As for graphics, in addition to GeForce® RTX 20 series and the GeForce® GTX 16 series, the all-new flagship NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 SUPER and RTX 2070 SUPER have been added to enhance media processing speed and gaming performance.
The AORUS 17X, AORUS 17G and AORUS 15G are the lightest notebooks in the industry that feature true mechanical keyboards. AORUS works exclusively in partnership with world renowned mechanical switch manufacturer, OMRON, to minimise the size of mechanical switches while retaining its quality to create the worlds lightest mechanical keyboard notebook. Steven Chen, VP of GIGABYTES Mobile Business Center states that OMRON mechanical keyboards have shortened switch travel distance to an actuation point, capable of matching the input speed of pros. In addition, they offer a phenomenal tactile feel and crisp switch sound feedback, significantly increasing game speed and performance, meeting the precise and rapid in-game control requirements of the pros.
FPS world championship tournaments (CS:GO Major & PUBG World Champion) in the recent years have elevated their monitor specifications to 240Hz. With this in mind, AORUS has set this as the standard for the display of all its high-end product series. A 240Hz refresh rate effectively reduces the occurrence of afterimages (ghosting) and broken images (tearing), providing the optimal experience and high-speed visuals required by enthusiasts. To keep up with the latest CPU and GPUs upgrades, AORUS adopts its exclusive WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology, ensuring that the hardware can perform at its full potential while maintaining stability. The AORUS series forms the pinnacle of high-performance gaming that pro gamers pursue.
KennyS from G2 Esports, one of the best AWPers in the world, shares this experience using AORUS notebooks. He expressed his approval of AORUS 15Gs high portability, high performance, high refresh rate and ultra-light mechanical keyboard. It helps him maintain ace performance in training, gaming and in touring competitions.
AERO: Professional Content Creation Multi-Purpose Application
GIGABYTEs content creation notebook AERO series has been widely praised since its launch in 2016. Aside from winning multiple awards such as the 2019 European Hardware Association Notebook of the Year and the Taiwan Excellence Award, AERO is a favorite of Jensen Huang (CEO of NVIDIA), who was seen holding it in conferences like GDC and CES. AERO is referred to as the model for next gen high-performance professional notebooks.
This major upgrade includes enhancements across a whole series of products, the 15 AERO 15 OLED (Supports 4K resolution and HDR400), AERO 15, 17 AERO 17 HDR (Supports 4K resolution and HDR400) and AERO 17. The color display has always been GIGABYTEs strong selling point, says Chen. Most of your average devices for commercial design use display panels with Delta E around 3. Displays with Delta E < 2 are considered high standard that people can hardly tell the color difference. GIGABYTE takes it one step further by working with Xrite Pantone, the authority in color display, implementing color calibration and achieves Delta E < 1. Combined with the AMOLED 4K display and HDR True Black high contrast, colors and details can be better displayed, helping content creators flawlessly display their products.
Regarding AEROs performance, not only has the CPU and GPU both undergone upgrades, but cooling has also been improved through the WINDFORCE Infinity technology. AERO utilises NVIDIA Studio drivers to optimise over 40 editing software programs that content creators often use for improved efficiency. Equipped with a multitude of connection ports such as Thunderbolt 3, HDMI 2.0, and UHS-II SD card reader, AERO is truly the epitome of an ultra-portable notebook with desktop-level performance.
AERO series also offers 144Hz high refresh rate display in satisfying the different gaming and game development applications. With powerful CPU, GPUs performance and premium I/O interface design, users can play games, stream and surf the internet all at the same time. Its ability to perform multiple functions is why AERO has been dubbed the most versatile notebook.
Pre-ordering of professional gaming notebooks AORUS 17X, AORUS 17G, AORUS 15G and the content creator AERO series are available starting today (2nd April 2020), with official sales starting from 16th April. Entry-level premium gaming models AORUS 5 & AORUS 7 are expected to launch in late April. For more information, please visit GIGABYTE/AORUS website: https://www.gigabyte.com/Laptop
GIGABYTE AORUS Laptops Push Performance With Intel's 10th Gen & NVIDIA SUPER-Series GPUs
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« MSI Presents Revamped Laptops Powered by 10th Generation Intel Core Processors · GIGABYTE AORUS Laptops Push Performance With Intel's 10th Gen & NVIDIA SUPER-Series GPUs