GIGABYTE AORUS Laptops with 10th Gen Intel Processors and OMRON Mechanical Switches Launched

Reliable OMRON Key Switches

WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling System

The OMRON key switches on the AORUS 17G, AORUS 15G, and AORUS 17X laptops feature a 1.6mm actuation point and a sensational tactile feel offering 20% faster register speed compared to normal laptop keyboard designs. The switches also offer a 15 million keystroke lifespan and come with pre-key RGB backlighting powered by GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0. Learn more about the OMRON mechanical switches at the GIGABYTE website The AORUS 15G, AORUS 17G, and AORUS 17X feature GIGABYTE’s latest WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling System that ensures the CPU and GPU run stable and quiet even at 100% load. The cooling system sports dual 12V gigantic fans, 5 heat pipes, and 4 exhaust vents that deliver 30% increased heat dissipation on the AORUS 15G and AORUS 17G while delivering up to 37% increased heat dissipation for the AORUS 17X having a large Vapour Chamber.