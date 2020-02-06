GIGABYTE AORUS Laptops with 10th Gen Intel Processors and OMRON Mechanical Switches Launched

GIGABYTE launches the latest model of AORUS gaming laptops featuring the latest 10th generation Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series graphics and OMRON mechanical key switches. GIGABYTE brings mechanical keyboards abroad to some of its top-end gaming laptops geared towards professional esports athletes and hardcore gamers. GIGABYTE partnered with OMRON, a world-renowned Japanese mechanical switches provider, to create the thin and light gaming laptops with mechanical keyboards. Models that come with OMRON key switches include the AORUS 15G, AORUS 17G, and AORUS 17X.
The all-new AORUS 17X, AORUS 17G and AORUS 15G are light and compact and are available with up to a 10th Generation Intel Core i9-10980HK processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics. All models come with FHD 240Hz X-Rite Pantone-certified displays. Being the latest models, the laptops also sport the latest technologies including Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Thunderbolt 3 (Type-C) ports.
Reliable OMRON Key Switches
The OMRON key switches on the AORUS 17G, AORUS 15G, and AORUS 17X laptops feature a 1.6mm actuation point and a sensational tactile feel offering 20% faster register speed compared to normal laptop keyboard designs. The switches also offer a 15 million keystroke lifespan and come with pre-key RGB backlighting powered by GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0. Learn more about the OMRON mechanical switches at the GIGABYTE website.
WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling System
The AORUS 15G, AORUS 17G, and AORUS 17X feature GIGABYTEs latest WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling System that ensures the CPU and GPU run stable and quiet even at 100% load. The cooling system sports dual 12V gigantic fans, 5 heat pipes, and 4 exhaust vents that deliver 30% increased heat dissipation on the AORUS 15G and AORUS 17G while delivering up to 37% increased heat dissipation for the AORUS 17X having a large Vapour Chamber.
To learn more about the latest GIGABYTE laptops, click the following product links below:
GIGABYTE AORUS 15G (Intel 10th Gen)
GIGABYTE AORUS 17G (Intel 10th Gen)
GIGABYTE AORUS 17X (Intel 10th Gen)
Source: AORUS.com (Press Release)