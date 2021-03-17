GIGABYTE AORUS Reveals 4K Gaming Monitor Range, Incorporates HDMI 2.1 Support

Black Equalizer 2.0



Equalizes 1,296 sub-areas individually, allowing the users to see clearer in dark areas without overexposing the bright areas.



Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) 2.0



Using a unique IC design ANC 2.0 blocks ambient noise and provides 120 dB signal-to-noise ratio, supporting high impedance headphones up to 600 ohm.



Aim Stabilizer



Reduces the blurriness of the recoil effect in FPS games. Also, it helps users trace moving enemies more easily.



AORUS Dashboard



The AORUS Dashboard display hardware information, such as mouse DPI and GPU/CPU information, directly on the screen.

In 2019announced the AORUS CV27Q Tactical Gaming Monitor , somewhat exotic branding for a panel with a suite of technologies designed with FPS gaming at the forefront. Today GIGABYTE AORUS returns with an updated range of 'tactical' gaming monitors that are optimised for high frame rates at extreme resolutions, pushing beyond conventional limitations imposed by the HDMI 2.0 standard.The 32-inch (FI32U), 43-inch (FV43U) and 48-inch (FO48U) are 4K UHD gaming monitors with support for the new HDMI 2.1 connectivity specification. Each has an OLED panel that supports refresh rates up to 144Hz and response times as low as 0.5ms, a collection of metrics which GIGABYTE claims makes them 'gaming grade'. The number of GPUs that can support 4K 144Hz gameplay is limited at this time of course, which has given GIGABYTE license to label them as being 'designed for the future'.Each of the new monitors is also certified to VESA's DisplayHDR 1000, which equate to more true-to-life colours and better gradations of colour and contrast. They feature a super wide 99% Adobe RGB / 150% sRGB colour gamut with 10-bit color depth.In common with their previous 'Tactical Gaming' lineup the new monitors incorporate AORUS gaming technologies including:More information regarding this new range of gaming monitors is available at AORUS.com/monitors/4k . Pricing and regional availability dates have not been disclosed.