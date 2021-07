GIGABYTE AORUS XTREME Gen4 AIC SSD Offers Up To 28000MB/s Speeds

The AORUS XTREME Gen4 AIC SSD features a high-quality, hairline brushed baseplate with a curved edge design of the outlook, and Integrates 8 sets of 4TB AORUS Gen4 7000s level SSDs with PHISON PS5018-E18 controllers. By the RAID configuration, not only provides a large capacity of up to 32 TB but also increases the sequential read speed to 28 GB/s, which surpasses the AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD up to 4 times speed and become the highest performance storage device among all consumer SSDs in the market.The AORUS XTREME Gen4 AIC SSD supports PCIe 4.0 and is backward compatible with PCIe Gen3. Enhanced by GIGABYTE motherboards with PCIe 4.0 supportive hardware design, users can now enjoy the improved data transfer volume of PCIe storage, unleashed hidden performance of PC peripherals, limit-breaking transfer speed, and the ultimate performance from 2nd generation PCIe 4.0.GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. GIGABYTE is also yet to list the product on their website. Check out GIGABYTE’s SSD lineup at GIGABYTE.com