GIGABYTE AORUS XTREME Gen4 AIC SSD Offers Up To 28000MB/s Speeds

GIGABYTE presents the high-capacity, ultra-speed AORUS XTREME Gen4 AIC SSD offering a maximum capacity of 32TB and blistering speeds of up to 28000MB/s. The AORUS XTREME Gen4 AIC SSD is fitted with four 4TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs with a PHISON PS5018-E18 controller that delivers superior access performance through RAID configuration.
The AORUS XTREME Gen4 AIC SSD uses an advanced thermal design with its large aluminium finned heatsink with dual fans for active heat dissipation. It comes equipped with 10 temperature sensors to provide accurate real-time temperature monitoring via the GIGABYTE SSD Tool Box application. It also features three-phase fan speed adjustment for customization.
Ultra-Speed Performance
The AORUS XTREME Gen4 AIC SSD features a high-quality, hairline brushed baseplate with a curved edge design of the outlook, and Integrates 8 sets of 4TB AORUS Gen4 7000s level SSDs with PHISON PS5018-E18 controllers. By the RAID configuration, not only provides a large capacity of up to 32 TB but also increases the sequential read speed to 28 GB/s, which surpasses the AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD up to 4 times speed and become the highest performance storage device among all consumer SSDs in the market.
The AORUS XTREME Gen4 AIC SSD supports PCIe 4.0 and is backward compatible with PCIe Gen3. Enhanced by GIGABYTE motherboards with PCIe 4.0 supportive hardware design, users can now enjoy the improved data transfer volume of PCIe storage, unleashed hidden performance of PC peripherals, limit-breaking transfer speed, and the ultimate performance from 2nd generation PCIe 4.0.
GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. GIGABYTE is also yet to list the product on their website. Check out GIGABYTEs SSD lineup at GIGABYTE.com.
