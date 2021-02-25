GIGABYTE B560 Motherboards Overclocks i9-11900K To 5.1GHz with Latest BIOS

GIGABYTE announces today the latest BIOS for the GIGABYTE B560 AORUS motherboards. Together with the enhanced 12+1 phases DrMOS power stage with 60 Amps for each VRM thermal design, the B560 AORUS motherboards can support and overclock an Intel Core i9 11900K(F) series processor to 5.1GHz in all cores. The latest BIOS also enables higher memory overclocking up to DDR4-5300MHz.
Intels B-Series chipsets used to be lacking in overclocking capabilities. The new BIOS version aims offer better value for the mid-tier Intel B560 chipset-based motherboards by enabling impressive overclocking capabilities. GIGABYTE has also unlocked memory XMP overclocking which can now reach up to 4800MHz in XMP mode by Turbo Boost.
Thanks to the efforts of Gigabyte's R&D team, the Intel Core i9 11900K processor can be overclocked to 5.1GHz and maintain low temperature under the Prime95 no AVX burn-in test. This powerful performance benefits from the top-quality materials of GIGABYTE AORUS motherboards and product design capabilities, which include 12+1 phases/ 60Apms DrMOS power stage, 6 layers 2Oz ultra-cool PCB, full-covered VRM thermal design, and the latest Smart Fan 6 technology for temperature control. These features allow processors to have a stable and pure power supply under ultra-high frequency operation, providing the most solid backing for the CPU limited-time overclocking.
Latest BIOS InfoThe latest BIOS of GIGABYTE B560 AORUS motherboards have been uploaded to GIGABYTEs website, and users can download the corresponding BIOS to further experience the various functions from the best choice of high-end PC and gaming console. For more information, please refer to GIGABYTEs official website: https://www.gigabyte.com/tw/Motherboard/Intel-B560
BIOS Version List
Model / BIOS Version
GIGABYTE B560 AORUS PRO AX - F5a
GIGABYTE B560I AORUS PRO AX - F4a
GIGABYTE B560M AORUS ELITE - F4a
GIGABYTE B560M AORUS PRO - F5a
GIGABYTE B560M AORUS PRO AX - F6a
