GIGABYTE BRIX Mini PC Features TPM 2.0 Support for Windows 11

GIGABYTE announced Windows 11 compatibility with the GIGABYTE BRIX mini-PC systems by enabling TPM 2.0 in the BIOS. The GIGABYTE BRIX mini-PCs are equipped with processors that support the upcoming Windows 11 operating system which are the Intel Core / Pentium / Celeron and AMD Embedded V1000 / Ryzen 4000U processors. Thus, GIGABYTE BRIX systems will pass verification and qualification for upgrading to Windows 11.
Enabling Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Support
Windows 11 is the upcoming operating system from Microsoft and features dozens of exciting new functions and Android apps support to effectively improve productivity, system security, and gaming performance. However, Windows 11 requires the Intel Trusted Platform Module (TPM) which comes in a form of hardware in some systems. GIGABYTE BRIX mini-PCs do not require a TPM 2.0 hardware/chip. The latest GIGABYTE Intel and AMD-based BRIX Mini PCs pass the TPM 2.0 verification required for Windows 11 by simply enabling the TPM-related function in the BIOS.
For the Intel-based GIGABYTE BRIX systems, the Intel chipsets (Core / Pentium / Celeron processors) have a firmware BIOS setting, called fTPM, that needs to be enabled in the BIOS setting and do not require a separate TPM module.
For AMD-based models, they do require a pre-installed TPM 2.0 chip, which is installed on GIGABYTE BRIX models with AMD processors. TMP can then be enabled through the BIOS. GIGABYTE BRIX mini-PCs can pass the TPM 2.0 requirement of Windows 11 allowing users to update to the upcoming operating system.
