GIGABYTE EEC Submission Confirms 12GB Radeon RX 6700 XT

Expectations were high last month that AMD Radeon would finally announce a mainstream addition to the RX 6000-series, bringing the potential of RDNA 2 to a wider audience. CES 2021 came and went without any mention of an RX 6700- or 6600-series, dashing even the modest hopes of gamers looking to upgrade without jumping into the deep waters of enthusiast-class cards. But evidence is mounting that, despite radio silence from AMD, cards based on a slimmer Navi GPU are closer than it might appear at first glance.
New evidence has now arrived via a familiar source: the Eurasian Economic Commission. More specifically, it's a submission by GIGABYTE to the EEC of new products which will be sold in the region that are branded with GIGABYTE's trademarks. The submission includes product names, from which we can also glean an important titbit of information about the upcoming SKUs.
Six SKUs are listed in the EEC record (dated February 3rd 2021), each referencing a variant of the RX 6700 XT manufactured by GIGABYTE. Additionally, the SKU names also indicate that the GPU will have 12GB of VRAM, likely GDDR6.
GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6700 XT (reference): GV-R67XT-12GD-B
GIGABYTE AORUS Radeon RX 6700 XT: GV-R67XTAORUS E-12GD
GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6700 XT GAMING OC: GV-R67XTGAMING OC-12GD
GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6700 XT GAMING: GV-R67XTGAMING-12GD
GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6700 XT GAMING OC: GV-R67XTEAGLE OC-12GD
GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6700 XT GAMING: GV R67XTEAGLE-12GD
GIGABYTE's submission also includes a GV-R69XT-16GC-B, likely a reference design Radeon 6900XT with 16GB of VRAM. Filings such as these typically occur quite close to the release date of the product to minimise the impact of leaks whilst still adhering to legal niceties, so a launch in the first half of 2021 seems all but assured.
Previous rumours have pegged the Radeon 6700 XT as a model with 40 Compute Units (half that of the 6900 XT), a 192-bit memory bus and approx. 200W TDP (configurable according to factory overclock). A March launch, likely timed to coincide with sales of Intel's new 11th Generation desktop platform, is also alleged to be on the cards. Unfortunately, worldwide demand make predicting the cost at retailers impossible.
SOURCE: @KOMACHI_ENSAKA, Eurasian Economic Commission Portal