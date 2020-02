GIGABYTE Expands Memory Line-up with DESIGNARE Memory Kit

Pure Aluminium Heatsinks

Single 32GB Memory Modules

Intel XMP 2.0 Support

Lifetime Warranty

Quick Specs

Mode: DESIGNARE Memory 64GB (2x32GB) 3200MHz

Capacity: 64GB (2x32GB)

Multi-Channel Kit: Dual Channel Kit

SPD Latency: 19-19-19-43 for Intel 300s / 20-19-19-43 for AMD Ryzen

SPD Speed: 2666MHz

SPD Voltage: 1.2V

Speed Rating: PC4-25600 (3200MHz)

Tested Latency: 16-18-18-38

Performance Profile: XMP 2.0

Dimension: 13.3 x 3.2 x 0.7 cm

The GIGABYTE DESIGNARE Memory uses classic silver anodized aluminium heatsink that looks great and matches the GIGABYTE DESIGNARE motherboards and also deliver superb heat dissipation.Designed for professional content creation , the DESIGNARE memory with its 32GB modules offers up to 256GB memory with the Intel X-Series platform for the ultimate workstation.DESIGNARE Memory kit supports Intel XMP 2.0 which allows you to get the best performance by automatically enabling profile while the system stability is guaranteed.GIGABYTE covered the DESIGNARE Memory kit with a limited lifetime warranty.GIGABYTE did not reveal the pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the GIGABYTE DESIGNARE Memory 64GB (2x32GB) 3200MHz here.