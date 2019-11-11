GIGABYTE Expands Memory Line-up with DESIGNARE Memory Kit

GIGABYTE first entered the desktop memory market with the AORUS RGB memory back in June 2018. Today, GIGABYTE adds a new memory kit featuring a white-coloured heat spreader the GIGABYTE DESIGNARE Memory. Designed to match the GIGABYTE DESIGNARE Series motherboards, the GIGABYTE DESIGNARE Memory comes in 32GB modules having 2X more memory than the AORUS RGB Memory kits. The DESIGNARE Memory is available in a 64GB kit with DDR4-3200 MHz frequency. The memory module uses a low-profile heat sink design at just 32mm tall.
Pure Aluminium HeatsinksThe GIGABYTE DESIGNARE Memory uses classic silver anodized aluminium heatsink that looks great and matches the GIGABYTE DESIGNARE motherboards and also deliver superb heat dissipation.
Single 32GB Memory ModulesDesigned for professional content creation, the DESIGNARE memory with its 32GB modules offers up to 256GB memory with the Intel X-Series platform for the ultimate workstation.
Intel XMP 2.0 SupportDESIGNARE Memory kit supports Intel XMP 2.0 which allows you to get the best performance by automatically enabling profile while the system stability is guaranteed.
Lifetime WarrantyGIGABYTE covered the DESIGNARE Memory kit with a limited lifetime warranty.
Quick Specs
Mode: DESIGNARE Memory 64GB (2x32GB) 3200MHz
Capacity: 64GB (2x32GB)
Multi-Channel Kit: Dual Channel Kit
SPD Latency: 19-19-19-43 for Intel 300s / 20-19-19-43 for AMD Ryzen
SPD Speed: 2666MHz
SPD Voltage: 1.2V
Speed Rating: PC4-25600 (3200MHz)
Tested Latency: 16-18-18-38
Performance Profile: XMP 2.0
Dimension: 13.3 x 3.2 x 0.7 cm
GIGABYTE did not reveal the pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the GIGABYTE DESIGNARE Memory 64GB (2x32GB) 3200MHz here.