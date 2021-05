GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Lite Hash Rate Revision 2.0 Models Added

The GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Series graphics cards were launched back in January 2021. This is not the first time GIGABYTE adds a revision 2.0 model of their graphics cards. Also in January 2021, GIGABYTE released a revision 2.0 model of the AORUS RTX 3080 MASTER 10G graphics card which comes with an additional 8-pin power connector to deliver more power and achieve higher overclocks.For the AORUS RTX 3080 MASTER 10G, the difference between the two revisions is stated and obvious. As for the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Lite Hash Rate Series models, the difference(s) whether an improvement or BIOS revision or others wasn’t stated.There is no official statement regarding this addition of revision 2.0 models from GIGABYTE as of this writing. To learn more about the revision 2.0 LHR version models, please visit the links below.