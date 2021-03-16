GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC WATERFORCE WB 10G Launched

GIGABYTE today announced the GIGABYTE WATERFORCE graphics card - GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC WATERFORCE WB 10G. The GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC WATERFORCE WB 10G features a full-cover water block, ready to be added to existing custom liquid cooling systems. It delivers the best cooling performance with its WATERFORCE COOLING SYSTEM which also allows higher and more stable overclocks. The water block sports RGB lighting that vibrantly illuminates through its transparent acrylic material. RGB lighting is powered by GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0 for full customization and synchronization.
The GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC WATERFORCE WB 10Gs water block provides an all-around cooling solution for all key components of the graphics card. It takes care of not only the GPU but also VRAM and MOSFET to ensure stable overclock operation and longer durability. It comes with a protective metal backplate and ULTRA DURABLE certified components. The dual BIOS physical switch design allows users to choose between OC mode and Standard mode according to their needs.
The graphics card is covered with GIGABYTEs standard 3-year warranty with an additional 1 year of protection free of charge. Buyers can enjoy up to a 4-year warranty by registering on the website within 30 days of purchase.
Quick Specs
Core Clock: 1800 MHz
Memory Clock: 19000 MHz
Memory Size: 10 GB
Memory Type: GDDR6X
Memory Bus: 320 bit
Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 760 GB/s
Card Size: L=310 W=134 H=40 mm
Power Connectors: 2x 8-pin
Recommended PSU: 750W
GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX GAMING OC WATERFORCE WB 10G graphics card at GIGABYTE.com