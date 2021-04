GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC WATERFORCE WB 10G Launched

Quick Specs

Core Clock: 1800 MHz

Memory Clock: 19000 MHz

Memory Size: 10 GB

Memory Type: GDDR6X

Memory Bus: 320 bit

Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 760 GB/s

Card Size: L=310 W=134 H=40 mm

Power Connectors: 2x 8-pin

Recommended PSU: 750W

The GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC WATERFORCE WB 10G’s water block provides an all-around cooling solution for all key components of the graphics card. It takes care of not only the GPU but also VRAM and MOSFET to ensure stable overclock operation and longer durability. It comes with a protective metal backplate and ULTRA DURABLE certified components. The dual BIOS physical switch design allows users to choose between OC mode and Standard mode according to their needs.The graphics card is covered with GIGABYTE’s standard 3-year warranty with an additional 1 year of protection free of charge. Buyers can enjoy up to a 4-year warranty by registering on the website within 30 days of purchase.GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX GAMING OC WATERFORCE WB 10G graphics card at GIGABYTE.com