GIGABYTE Introduces AORUS RAID 2TB SSD for PCIe 3.0 Offering 6200MB/s Read/Write Speeds

The AORUS RAID SSD 2TB AIC Expansion Card is similar to the ASUS HYPER M.2 X16 CARD with the difference of using fewer PCIe lanes at just X8 instead of X16. AORUS RAID SSD 2TB AIC Card packs four 512GB NVMe M.2 SSDs pre-configured in RAID0 0. Using PCIe 3.0, the AORUS RAID SSD 2TB AIC Expansion Card can be installed on Intel X299 high-end desktop or Z390 mainstream desktop PC and AMD’s TRX40 high-end desktop and X570 mainstream platforms. The AIC Expansion Card uses a Phison E12 server-class NVMe RAID controller. It also sports a slim single slot design with a high quality, hairline metal plate, a black, hairline cooling backplate, and a dual ball bearing active cooling fan to maximize heat dissipation while showcasing the impressive AORUS style.Form Factor: PCl Express CardInterface: NVMe 1.3, PCIe 3.0 x8Capacity: 2TBSeq. Read Speed: up to 6,300 MB/sSeq. Write Speed: up to 6,000 MB/sController: Phison E12NAND Flash: 3D TLCWarranty: Limited 5-yearsyNo information on pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the AORUS RAID SSD 2TB AIC Expansion Card here.