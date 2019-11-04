GIGABYTE Introduces AORUS RAID 2TB SSD for PCIe 3.0 Offering 6200MB/s Read/Write Speeds
The introduction of PCIe 4.0 to the latest AMD mainstream platform indeed paved the way for faster storage devices. Still, there are still plenty of users out there that would still be using the PCIe 3.0 interface if you have the older generation AMD mainstream platform or an Intel-powered computer. If you need storage thats near the speeds of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs, GIGABYTE got one for you the AORUS RAID SSD 2TB AIC Expansion Card. It delivers up to 6200MB/s read/write speeds through the PCIe 3.0 x8 interface.
The AORUS RAID SSD 2TB AIC Expansion Card is similar to the ASUS HYPER M.2 X16 CARD with the difference of using fewer PCIe lanes at just X8 instead of X16. AORUS RAID SSD 2TB AIC Card packs four 512GB NVMe M.2 SSDs pre-configured in RAID0 0. Using PCIe 3.0, the AORUS RAID SSD 2TB AIC Expansion Card can be installed on Intel X299 high-end desktop or Z390 mainstream desktop PC and AMDs TRX40 high-end desktop and X570 mainstream platforms. The AIC Expansion Card uses a Phison E12 server-class NVMe RAID controller. It also sports a slim single slot design with a high quality, hairline metal plate, a black, hairline cooling backplate, and a dual ball bearing active cooling fan to maximize heat dissipation while showcasing the impressive AORUS style.
Key Features
Form Factor: PCl Express Card
Interface: NVMe 1.3, PCIe 3.0 x8
Capacity: 2TB
Seq. Read Speed: up to 6,300 MB/s
Seq. Write Speed: up to 6,000 MB/s
Controller: Phison E12
NAND Flash: 3D TLC
Warranty: Limited 5-yearsy
No information on pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the AORUS RAID SSD 2TB AIC Expansion Card here.
