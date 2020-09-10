GIGABYTE Introduces AORUS RTX 3090/3080 GAMING BOX

GIGABYTE introduces the AORUS RTX 3090/3080 GAMING BOX the worlds first water-cooled external graphics card featuring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 graphics cards. The AORUS RTX 3090/3080 GAMING BOX graphics card enclosure sports the latest Thunderbolt 3 high-speed transmission interface to deliver powerful 3D gaming performance and real-time ray tracing to laptops and ultrabooks. The GAMING BOX features the AORUS WATERFORCE Cooling System that delivers superb cooling to the Ampere-based GPU.
AORUS RTX 3090/3080 GAMING BOX FeaturesPowerful GeForce RTX 3090/3080 delivers incredible performance for games, creators, and A.I.
GIGABYTE AORUS WATERFORCE all-in-one cooling system
Thunderbolt 3 plug and play
Supports 3x USB 3.0 for peripheral
Supports 1x Ethernet port
Supports Power Delivery (PD 3.0) to charge the laptop PC
GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0 - 16.7M colour synchronize with other AORUS devices.
AORUS WATERFORCEThe GIGABYTE AORUS RTX 3090/3080 GAMING BOX is the world's 1st external graphics box with a built-in all-in-one water cooling system. In order to enjoy the best GeForce RTX 3090/3080 computing performance and comfortable environment at the same time, AORUS WATERFORCE is the only solution that can satisfy both demands in a compact size. AORUS provides an all-around cooling solution for all key components of the graphics card. We take care of not only the GPU but also the VRAM and MOSFET to ensure a stable operation and longer life. AORUS WATERFORCE all-in-one cooling system integrates a large copper plate, a 240mm aluminium radiator, and two 120mm fans. With an optimized pump and water block, it provides the most efficient water flow and cooling performance at a lower noise level.
Designed For Gamers and CreatorsPowered by the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090/3080 graphics card, AORUS RTX 3090/3080 GAMING BOX empowers laptops and ultrabooks into a powerful gaming platform with incredible performance for real-time ray tracing and graphics-intensive games. Install AORUS engine and GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0 to adjust the performance and RGB lighting according to your preference.
For content creators, the AORUS RTX 3090/3080 GAMING BOX accelerates your laptop and ultrabooks performance for content creation such as video editing, graphics design, 3D animation, architectural visualization, broadcasting, and others. The AORUS RTX 3090/3080 GAMING BOX also brings the power of GPU-accelerated artificial intelligence and machine learning to your laptop or ultrabook.
GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the AORUS RTX 3090/3080 GAMING BOX on the product links below:
AORUS RTX 3080 GAMING BOX
AORUS RTX 3090 GAMING BOX to be listed