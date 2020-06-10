GIGABYTE Introduces G34WQC Gaming Monitor

GIGABYTE introduces the G34WQC Gaming Monitor, a 34-inch curved gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rate and compatibility with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium technologies. The GIGABYTE G34WQC Gaming Monitor packs a 21:9 WQHD display with a 1500R curvature giving a more immersive viewing experience. Designed for gaming, the GIGABYTE G34WQC comes with a suite of game-enhancing features including Aim Stabilizer and Black Equalizer. The gaming monitor also features 8-bit colour with 90% DCI-P3 coverage. It comes with an ergonomic stand that allows for 100mm height adjustment and -5° to +20° tilt angles. The G34WQC has a simple but stylish look that is devoid of any RGB backlighting.
Key FeaturesWide and Immersive Viewing Area
The G34WQC offers an extra-wide viewing area with its 34-inch display with 31:9 aspect ratio and WQHD (3440x1440) resolution. Its 1500R VA panel presents a view closer to the human eye offering an immersive feel.
Smooth Gaming Visuals
The G34WQC VA panel has a swift 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate which also supports G-SYNC and FreeSync technologies for smooth gameplay.
Gaming Features
The G34WQC packs exclusive gaming features that enhance gaming which includes Aim Stabilizer, a feature the reduces motion blur for better visual clarity that helps in tracking enemies, and Black Equalizer, a feature that enhances details of dark scenes without overexposing the bright side.
Practical Tech Features
The G34WQC comes with practical tech features including Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light technologies that prevent eye fatigue.
Ergonomic Design
The GIGABYTE Gaming monitor features an exclusive stand that's ergonomically designed to offer an extensive range of height and tilt adjustments.
Learn more about the GIGABYTE G34WQC Gaming Monitor at GIGABYTE.com.