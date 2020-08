GIGABYTE Introduces G34WQC Gaming Monitor

Key Features

The G34WQC offers an extra-wide viewing area with its 34-inch display with 31:9 aspect ratio and WQHD (3440x1440) resolution. Its 1500R VA panel presents a view closer to the human eye offering an immersive feel.The G34WQC VA panel has a swift 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate which also supports G-SYNC and FreeSync technologies for smooth gameplay.The G34WQC packs exclusive gaming features that enhance gaming which includes Aim Stabilizer, a feature the reduces motion blur for better visual clarity that helps in tracking enemies, and Black Equalizer, a feature that enhances details of dark scenes without overexposing the bright side.The G34WQC comes with practical tech features including Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light technologies that prevent eye fatigue.The GIGABYTE Gaming monitor features an exclusive stand that's ergonomically designed to offer an extensive range of height and tilt adjustments.Learn more about the GIGABYTE G34WQC Gaming Monitor at GIGABYTE.com