GIGABYTE Introduces GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards

GIGABYTE releases its first line-up of eight new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards powered by NVIDIA Ampere architecture. Under the GIGABYTE brand, introduced models include the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 GAMING OC 24G, GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 EAGLE OC 24G, GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC 10G, and GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 EAGLE OC 10G.
Under the AORUS branding, GIGABYTE introduced the AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME 24G, AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 MASTER 24G, AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME 10G, and AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 MASTER 10G.
The GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards feature the GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X cooling system with alternate spinning fans, unique fan blade design, graphene nano lubricant, screen cooling, large copper plate, and heat pipe, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, protection metal backplate, and GIGABYTE certified ultra-durable materials.
GIGABYTE will release more AORUS series graphics cards for enthusiasts in the near future, including the air-cooled and water-cooled designs of the latest generation of RGB lighting, allowing gamers to have more choice to build an ultimate gaming machine. Watch GIGABYTEs launch video below.
GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3XThe GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X cooling system features 3x unique blade fans, alternate spinning, composite copper heat pipes, large copper plate direct touch GPU, 3D active fan, and Screen cooling, which together provide high-efficiency heat dissipation. These cooling technologies keep the graphics card at a low temperature at any time, resulting in higher and more stable performance. The middle fan spins in reverse to optimize airflow for heat dissipation, enabling more efficient performance at a lower temperature. Screen cooling extends the heatsink to allow airflow to pass through, providing better heat dissipation. In addition, graphene nano lubricant can extend the fan life by 2.1 times, close to the life of double ball bearing, and is quieter.
GIGABYTE teases some of the released models at the AORUS Facebook page including the AORUS GeForce 3080 XTREME.
Released Models
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 GAMING OC 24G
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 EAGLE OC 24G
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC 10G
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 EAGLE OC 10G
AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME 24G
AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 MASTER 24G
AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME 10G
AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 MASTER 10G
For more information on the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards, visit https://www.aorus.com/rtx30/