GIGABYTE Introduces GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 EAGLE OC 24G GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 EAGLE OC 24G



GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 GAMING OC 24G GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 GAMING OC 24G

GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X

The GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X cooling system features 3x unique blade fans, alternate spinning, composite copper heat pipes, large copper plate direct touch GPU, 3D active fan, and Screen cooling, which together provide high-efficiency heat dissipation. These cooling technologies keep the graphics card at a low temperature at any time, resulting in higher and more stable performance. The middle fan spins in reverse to optimize airflow for heat dissipation, enabling more efficient performance at a lower temperature. Screen cooling extends the heatsink to allow airflow to pass through, providing better heat dissipation. In addition, graphene nano lubricant can extend the fan life by 2.1 times, close to the life of double ball bearing, and is quieter.GIGABYTE teases some of the released models at the AORUS Facebook page including the AORUS GeForce 3080 XTREME.For more information on the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards, visit https://www.aorus.com/rtx30/