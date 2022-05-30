GIGABYTE Introduces M28U and M32U Arm Edition Gaming Monitors

The GIGABYTE M28U and M32U Arm Edition monitors share the same specifications as the standard models. The GIGABYTE M32UC is a 31.5-inch 4K 144Hz curved gaming monitor with a 1500R curvature. Thanks to the SuperSpeed VA panel, the response time can be shortened to 1ms for an extremely smooth and immersive gaming experience. The excellent color contrast and high refresh rate make M32UC earned Rtings Best Dark Room 4K Gaming Monitor and Best Curved Monitor For Console Gaming.The M28U and M32U Arm Edition monitors have a KVM feature that allows users to control multiple devices via one set of keyboard, video, and mouse. A KVM button located on the right side switches between devices with ease. Both gaming monitors come with gaming-oriented features including the OSD Sidekick, Black Equalizer, Game Assist, Dashboard, 6-Axis Color Control, and Auto-Update.GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.