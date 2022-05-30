GIGABYTE Introduces M28U and M32U Arm Edition Gaming Monitors

GIGABYTE offers the M28U and M32U 4K gaming monitors with an ergonomic arm instead of a stand in their new lineup of Arm Edition gaming monitors. Coming with an ergonomic monitor arm for mounting directly to the desk, the Arm Edition gaming monitors offer more adjustments compared to the stand counterpart. The arm has a smaller footprint on the desk creating a tidier and more spacious desk space. The M28U and M32U Arm Edition gaming monitors use a C-clamp that mounts on the edge of a typical desk - this will restrict the use of the monitors to desks only.
The GIGABYTE M28U and M32U Arm Edition monitors share the same specifications as the standard models. The GIGABYTE M32UC is a 31.5-inch 4K 144Hz curved gaming monitor with a 1500R curvature. Thanks to the SuperSpeed VA panel, the response time can be shortened to 1ms for an extremely smooth and immersive gaming experience. The excellent color contrast and high refresh rate make M32UC earned Rtings Best Dark Room 4K Gaming Monitor and Best Curved Monitor For Console Gaming.
The M28U and M32U Arm Edition monitors have a KVM feature that allows users to control multiple devices via one set of keyboard, video, and mouse. A KVM button located on the right side switches between devices with ease. Both gaming monitors come with gaming-oriented features including the OSD Sidekick, Black Equalizer, Game Assist, Dashboard, 6-Axis Color Control, and Auto-Update.
GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.
GIGABYTE M28U Arm Edition Gaming Monitor
GIGABYTE M32U Arm Edition Gaming Monitor