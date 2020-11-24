GIGABYTE Introduces Massive AORUS C700 GLASS Flagship Full-Tower Chassis

GIGABYTE introduces the new AORUS C700 GLASS flagship full-tower chassis featuring a unique angular design and massive interior space to support up to E-ATX motherboards and up to a 420mm liquid cooling radiator. The chassis comes with two full-sized tempered glass panels on both sides and supports up to 10 drives. It supports vertical graphics card mounting and features a bottom PSU bay with easy rear access.
The AORUS C700 GLASS flagship full-tower chassis features an aluminium metal design with top-tier quality and aesthetics. It features eye-catching RGB lighting out of the box, powered by GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0. It comes with five pre-installed 120mm cooling fans, three at the front and two RGB fans at the rear. The AORUS C700 GLASS features an expansive front I/O interface fitted with four USB 3.0 ports, a USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port, RGB lighting and fan speed controls, audio ports, and an HDMI port.
AORUS C700 GLASS Key FeaturesAORUS Eye-catching Design
GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0
Support Motherboards up to E-ATX
Supports up to ten drives: six 2.5" drives and four 3.5"/2.5" drive bays
Up to 420mm Liquid Cooling Compatible
Support ARGB and PWM Connector Hub
With four USB 3.0 ports and a USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port on the front I/O panel
Full-Size Tempered Glass Both Side Panel
Support Vertical GPU Installation
PSU Shroud Design
AORUS C700 GLASS Specifications
Case Form Factor: Full Tower
Motherboard Support: Mini ITX / Micro ATX / ATX / E-ATX
Colour: Black
Materials: Aluminium, Steel, Plastic, Glass
Dimensions: H=714 W=301 D=671 mm
Expansion Slots: 8 + 2 (Requires PCI-E Riser Cable)
3.5"/2.5" Drive Bays: 4X
2.5" Drive Bays: 6X
Front I/O Panel: 1x USB 3.1 Gen-2 Type-C / 4x USB 3.0 / 1x HDMI / RGB SW Button / Fan Speed Button / Audio In & Out (supports AC97 /HD Audio)
Net Weight: 19.2 kg
Package Dimensions: H=773 W=406 D=820 mm
Fan Support
Front: 3x 120mm / 3x 140mm (3x 120 PWM fans pre-installed)
Top: 3x 120mm / 3x 140mm
Rear: 2x 120mm / 1x 140mm (2x 120 PWM RGB fans pre-installed)
Radiator Support
Front: Max 360mm
Top: Max 420mm
Rear: Max 140mm
Maximum Compatibility
CPU Height: 198mm
GPU Length: 490mm
PSU Length: 200mm
Vertical GPU Mount Support
54mm total clearance, standard 2-slot GPU (<38mm thickness) recommended for optimum cooling
GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the AORUS C700 Glass full-tower chassis at GIGABYTE.com