GIGABYTE Introduces Massive AORUS C700 GLASS Flagship Full-Tower Chassis

AORUS C700 GLASS Key Features

AORUS C700 GLASS Specifications

Case Form Factor: Full Tower

Motherboard Support: Mini ITX / Micro ATX / ATX / E-ATX

Colour: Black

Materials: Aluminium, Steel, Plastic, Glass

Dimensions: H=714 W=301 D=671 mm

Expansion Slots: 8 + 2 (Requires PCI-E Riser Cable)

3.5"/2.5" Drive Bays: 4X

2.5" Drive Bays: 6X

Front I/O Panel: 1x USB 3.1 Gen-2 Type-C / 4x USB 3.0 / 1x HDMI / RGB SW Button / Fan Speed Button / Audio In & Out (supports AC97 /HD Audio)

Net Weight: 19.2 kg

Package Dimensions: H=773 W=406 D=820 mm



Fan Support

Front: 3x 120mm / 3x 140mm (3x 120 PWM fans pre-installed)

Top: 3x 120mm / 3x 140mm

Rear: 2x 120mm / 1x 140mm (2x 120 PWM RGB fans pre-installed)



Radiator Support

Front: Max 360mm

Top: Max 420mm

Rear: Max 140mm



Maximum Compatibility

CPU Height: 198mm

GPU Length: 490mm

PSU Length: 200mm



Vertical GPU Mount Support

54mm total clearance, standard 2-slot GPU (<38mm thickness) recommended for optimum cooling