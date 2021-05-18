GIGABYTE Introduces VISION 10G LAN Card

GIGABYTE introduces the VISION 10G LAN add-in card designed to provide lightning-fast and professional-grade 10GBASE-T connectivity to workstation PCs. The VISION 10G LAN Card features a Marvell AQtion Ethernet Controller and comes equipped with a single RJ45 port offering builders a cost-effective and easy way to upgrade to 10GbE using existing copper cable lines at distances of up to 100 meters from the source. The 10GbE add-in-card uses PCIe 3.0x4 interface and supports backward compatibility and auto-negotiation between 10Gbps, 5Gbps, 2.5Gbps, 1Gbps, 100Mbps, and 10Mbps. GIGABYTE added low-profile and full-height brackets making it versatile and compatible with most PC builds.
VISION 10G LAN Card Key Features
- To deliver 10x faster than standard Gigabit Ethernet to greatly boost data transfer performance
- Backward compatible with 10GBASE-T / 5GBASE-T / 2.5GBASE-T / 1000BASE-T / 100BASE-TX / 10BASE-Te
- Easy to upgrade PC by PCIe 3.0/PCIe 2.0 interface
- Equipped with an RJ45 connector and easy to install via existing copper cabling
VISION 10G LAN Card Specifications
Model: GC-AQC113C
LAN Controller: Marvell AQtion AQC113C
LAN Spec: 10GBASE-T
Transmission rates: 10Gbps / 5Gbps / 2.5Gbps / 1Gbps / 100Mbps / 10Mbps
Cable Type: CAT6A / CAT7 up to 100m
Interface: PCI Express 3.0
Port: Single 10GbE LAN (RJ45)
Operating System: Support for Windows 10 (64-bit)
Model: GC-AQC113C
LAN Controller: Marvell AQtion AQC113C
LAN Spec: 10GBASE-T
Transmission rates: 10Gbps / 5Gbps / 2.5Gbps / 1Gbps / 100Mbps / 10Mbps
Cable Type: CAT6A / CAT7 up to 100m
Interface: PCI Express 3.0
Port: Single 10GbE LAN (RJ45)
Operating System: Support for Windows 10 (64-bit)
GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the VISION 10G LAN Card at GIGABYTE.