GIGABYTE Introduces VISION 10G LAN Card

VISION 10G LAN Card Specifications

Model: GC-AQC113C

LAN Controller:

LAN Spec: 10GBASE-T

Transmission rates: 10Gbps / 5Gbps / 2.5Gbps / 1Gbps / 100Mbps / 10Mbps

Cable Type: CAT6A / CAT7 up to 100m

Interface: PCI Express 3.0

Port: Single 10GbE LAN (RJ45)

- To deliver 10x faster than standard Gigabit Ethernet to greatly boost data transfer performance- Backward compatible with 10GBASE-T / 5GBASE-T / 2.5GBASE-T / 1000BASE-T / 100BASE-TX / 10BASE-Te- Easy to upgrade PC by PCIe 3.0/PCIe 2.0 interface- Equipped with an RJ45 connector and easy to install via existing copper cablingGIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the VISION 10G LAN Card at GIGABYTE