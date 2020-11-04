GIGABYTE Introduces Vision Drive Professional Storage Solutions
GIGABYTE introduces the Vision Drive professional storage solution, a USB-C portable SSD storage featuring the latest USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface that delivers exceptional speeds of up to 2000MB/s read and write. The GIGABYTE Vision Drive is designed for professional content creators such as graphic designers, video editors, app developers, photographers, and others that deal with large volumes of data on a regular basis. The GIGABYTE Vision Drive is lightweight and fast with its 20Gbps transfer rate via USB-C.
The GIGABYTE Vision Drive is available in 1TB capacity featuring a sturdy enclosure with superb passive cooling perfoASMedia ASM3242 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2rmance. The internal NVMe SSD is covered by standalone nanocarbon-coated aluminium heatsinks with high thermal conductivity pads to keep the SSD at optimal operating temperatures. The GIGABYTE Vision Drive is also shock-proof, certified with MIL-STD-810G 516.6 standards. The Vision Drive is available in an upgrade kit, bundled with an ASMedia ASM3242 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 controller PCIe add-in-card designed to be installed in desktops without USB 3.2 Gen2x2 USB-C ports.
GIGABYTE Vision Drive Specs
Form Factor: External SSD
Total Capacity: 1TB
Sequential Read speed: up to 2000 MB/s
Sequential Write speed: up to 2000 MB/s
Interface: USB 3.2 GEN2X2(USB-C)
Warranty: Limited 5-years
ASMedia GC-USB 3.2 Gen2X2 PCIe Card
20Gb/s data-transfer
ASMedia ASM3242 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 controllers
Fits in PCIe x4, x8, x16 slot
Reversible Type-C connector
For more information, please visit the following product page links below:
GIGABYTE VISION DRIVE 1TB (GP-VSD1TB)
GIGABYTE VISION DRIVE 1TB Upgrade Kit (GP-VSD1TB KIT)
