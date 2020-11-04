GIGABYTE Introduces Vision Drive Professional Storage Solutions



GIGABYTE VISION DRIVE 1TB Upgrade Kit

The GIGABYTE Vision Drive is available in 1TB capacity featuring a sturdy enclosure with superb passive cooling perfoASMedia ASM3242 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2rmance. The internal NVMe SSD is covered by standalone nanocarbon-coated aluminium heatsinks with high thermal conductivity pads to keep the SSD at optimal operating temperatures. The GIGABYTE Vision Drive is also shock-proof, certified with MIL-STD-810G 516.6 standards. The Vision Drive is available in an upgrade kit, bundled with an ASMedia ASM3242 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 controller PCIe add-in-card designed to be installed in desktops without USB 3.2 Gen2x2 USB-C ports.Form Factor: External SSDTotal Capacity: 1TBSequential Read speed: up to 2000 MB/sSequential Write speed: up to 2000 MB/sInterface: USB 3.2 GEN2X2(USB-C)Warranty: Limited 5-years20Gb/s data-transferASMedia ASM3242 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 controllersFits in PCIe x4, x8, x16 slotReversible Type-C connector