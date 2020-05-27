GIGABYTE Introduces Z490 AORUS MASTER WATERFORCE with 360 AIO CPU+VRM Liquid Cooler

GIGABYTE announces the Z490 AORUS MASTER WATERFORCE with an all-in-one liquid cooler that will provide extreme heat dissipation and better temperature control on 10-core K-Series 10th generation Intel Core processors including the i9-10900K and i9-10850K unlocked processors. The motherboard sports a 14-phase digital power design with each phase holding up to 90 amps capable of unleashing extreme performance and optimizes overclocking ability. The Z490 AORUS MASTER WATERFORCE also comes with top-of-the-line audio quality, integrated I/O shield, latest Wi-Fi 6 networking solution, 2.5GbE LAN, and more.
AORUS CPU+VRM LIQUID COOLER 360The Z490 AORUS MASTER WATERFORCE motherboards AIO liquid cooler features a monoblock that delivers cooling to the CPU and VRM area providing superior overall cooling. It is also a convenient option to cool VRM area without breaking the warranty. It features a direct-touch heat pipe and a high-performance 7.5 W/mK LAIRD Thermal Conductivity Pad. The AIO cooling solution offers 23% improved heat dissipation compared to non-liquid cooling designs. The monoblock sports an RGB-lit AORUS Falcon logo that supports RGB synchronization via GIGABYTE RGB FUSION software. The 360mm radiator is cooled by three 120mm double-ball bearing fans with ARGB lighting.
Extreme Power DesignThe GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS MASTER WATERFORCE motherboard features a 14-phase digital power design in which each phase can hold up to 90 amps with its Smart Power Stage design, delivering up to 1260 Amps. The motherboard also uses solid 8+8 pin CPU power connectors with metal shielding and Tantalum Polymer Capacitors Array that reduces voltage wave by up to 22% thus delivering more stable power to the processor.
Key Features- Supports 10th Generation Intel Core Series Processors
- Dual Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs
- Intel Optane Memory Ready
- 14+1 Phases Digital VRM Solution with 90A Smart Power Stage and Tantalum Polymer Capacitors Array
- Shielded Memory Routing for Better Memory Overclocking
- AORUS CPU+VRM LIQUID COOLER 360
- Onboard Intel Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax 2T2R and Bluetooth 5.0 with AORUS Antenna
- 125dB SNR AMP-UP Audio with High-End ESS SABRE 9118 DAC, ALC1220 and WIMA Audio Capacitors
- Blazing Fast Intel 2.5GbE LAN with cFosSpeed
- USB TurboCharger for Mobile Device Fast Charge Support
- Triple Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 with Thermal Guards II
- GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0 with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, Support Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips
- Smart Fan 5 Features Multiple Temperature Sensors, Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP and Noise Detection
- Q-Flash Plus Update BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory and Graphics Card
GIGABYTE did not reveal the suggested retail price of the motherboard as of this writing. Learn more about the GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS MASTER WATERFORCE at GIGABYTE.com.
Source: GIGABYTE.com