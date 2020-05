GIGABYTE Intros AORUS RGB DDR4-4400MHz 16GB Kit

- Memory Size: 16GB Kit (2 x 8GB)- Frequency: DDR4-4400 MHz- Timing: 19-26-26-46 (XMP 4400MHz)- Performance Profile: XMP 2.0- GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0 Supported- Highly Efficient Heat Spreaders to Keep Performance- User-Friendly Design for Easier Installation- Intel Z490 and AMD X570 Certificated- Lifetime Warranty- Comply with industrial standard JEDEC DDR4The GIGABYTE AORUS RGB MEMORY 16GB 4400MHz will be available at the end of 2020 Q2. To learn more, visit the GIGABYTE website