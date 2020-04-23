GIGABYTE Intros AORUS RGB DDR4-4400MHz 16GB Kit

Press Release
GIGABYTE introduced the first AORUS RGB Memory kit back in 2018 which were only offered in DDR4-3200MHz and was the first memory kit to feature dummy modules that allow builders to populate all four DDR4 DIMM slots in a typical ATX mainstream motherboard. GIGABYTE launches the new AORUS RGB Memory DDR4-4400MHz, designed for the latest Intel Z490 and AMD X570 platforms. The AORUS RGB Memory 4400MHz comes with an all-new heatsink design with RGB lighting powered by GIGABYTE RGB FUSION 2.0. The AORUS RGB Memory DDR4-4400MHz comes in a 16GB Kit (2x8GB) and is backed with a generous lifetime warranty.
The GIGABYTE AORUS RGB Memory DDR4-4400MHz module is equipped with the highly-praised Hynix D Die. The memory has a 19-26-26-46 timing and supports Intel XMP 2.0. The new design features aluminium heatsinks with an anodized hairline surface with printing on the top with the AORUS logo and AORUS Falcon etched on alternating sides. Each module is topped with an exclusive diffuser with vivid lighting effects thats fully customizable using the GIGABYTE RGB FUSION 2.0 app.
AORUS RGB Memory 4400MHz 16GB Memory Kit Specifications
- Memory Size: 16GB Kit (2 x 8GB)
- Frequency: DDR4-4400 MHz
- Timing: 19-26-26-46 (XMP 4400MHz)
- Performance Profile: XMP 2.0
- GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0 Supported
- Highly Efficient Heat Spreaders to Keep Performance
- User-Friendly Design for Easier Installation
- Intel Z490 and AMD X570 Certificated
- Lifetime Warranty
- Comply with industrial standard JEDEC DDR4
The GIGABYTE AORUS RGB MEMORY 16GB 4400MHz will be available at the end of 2020 Q2. To learn more, visit the GIGABYTE website.
