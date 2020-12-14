GIGABYTE Launch Z590 VISION Motherboards Designed For Creators

GIGABYTE today announced the new Z590 VISION series motherboards for creators which power the 11th Gen Intel Core processors with the Z590 VISION G, Z590 VISION D, and Z590i VISION D motherboards. The motherboards feature the exclusive design of VisionLINK and VisionLINK TB which enables connection to pen displays with only one USB Type-C cable. Featuring an optimized power design, thermal design, superior connectivity, and high-quality components, GIGABYTE Z590 VISION series motherboards provide a remarkable platform for creators.
VisionLINKThe VisionLINK technology allows for data and video transmission based on USB Type-C Interface and it provides power delivery up to 60W. VisionLINK technology lets creators not only without cable clutter, but also the benefit of data, video, and power charging at the same time. One USB Type-C cable connected, turn the workspace neat and tidy. VisionLINK TB is an advanced version of VisionLINK technology. It is based on Thunderbolt 4 delivers 40Gb/s high-bandwidth speeds, data transferring, video signal, 60W power charging, and daisy chain function to support up to 10 devices connection.
GIGABYTE Z590 VISION Series MotherboardsThe Z590 VISION series motherboards keep the VISION white styling with exclusive hardware design to provide creators with an improved working efficiency. The Z590 VISION series motherboards feature up to 12-phase direct power design paired with highly durable DrMOS for the best power delivery. Solid power pin connectors also ensure stable power delivery. The new design of the fins-array, direct-touch heat-pipe, large heat sinks, and Smart Fan 6 enable the GIGABYTE Z590 VISION motherboards to be both stylish and thermally efficient.
High-Speed Configuration Support
The memory circuits of GIGABYTE Z590 VISION motherboards are embedded within the PCB ground layers while the metal outer layer of the PCB reduces electromagnetic interference so those using dual-channel configuration can enjoy a high-speed, stable overclocked RAM performance boost above XMP 4800MHz. GIGABYTE Z590 VISION motherboards use PCIe 4.0 grade of PCBs, PCIe slots, M.2 slots, and controllers for the highest bandwidth quality. The select Z590 VISION motherboards equip with three PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots which the trace layout comes directly from the CPU for the NVMe M.2 SSD and offers an extreme sequential read speed of more than 20000 MB/s in Windows RAID 0 mode.
High-Speed Connectivity
The GIGABYTE Z590 VISION motherboards also adopt robust expansion for content creators with onboard Thunderbolt 4, SuperSpeed USB3.2 Gen2x2, Intel 2.5G Ethernet, and High Fidelity audio output expansion interface. Also, the lineup implements an Intel WiFi 6 802.11ax network adapter to provide Gigabit level wireless network, and paired with a high-gain Wi-Fi smart antenna to deliver up to 2.4Gbps transmission speed which offers smoother streaming videos, fewer dropped connections and more stability.
High-Fidelity Audio for Creators
GIGABYTE Z590 VISION series motherboards are equipped with the high SNR audio engine ALC4080 and the WIMA FKP2 studio-grade audio capacitors to deliver studio-grade audio. GIGABYTEs exclusive design with DTS:X Ultra technology delivers high fidelity audio for the most immersive sound experience whether its for work or entertainment. From video editing to listening to music, the audio quality is indispensable.
GIGABYTE Z590 VISION G
Powerful performance support 11th and 10th Gen Intel® Core series processors
Dual Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4 memory, 4 DIMMs
Go further without more cables by VisionLINK I/O design
High-bandwidth and low-latency network support by Intel® 2.5GbE LAN
Comprehensive connectivity by front and rear USB3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C® connectors
PCIe 4.0 hardware design and maximum memory capacity up to 128GB for empowering real-time workload
4 Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe x4 M.2 connectors with unique thermal guards
Effective cooling solution design for the better thermal dissipation
Smart Fan 6 features hybrid fan headers and numerous temperature sensors for fan mode configuration
Q-Flash Plus Updates BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory, and Graphics Card
GIGABYTE Z590 VISION D
Powerful performance support 11th and 10th Gen Intel® Core Series Processors
Dual Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4 memory, 4 DIMMs
Go further without more cables by VisionLINK TB I/O design
The limitless connectivity by Thunderbolt 4
High-bandwidth and low-latency network support by dual Intel® 2.5GbE LAN
Intel® Wi-Fi 6 2x2 802.11ax with all-new antenna support for better signal
SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C® Header
Triple Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe x4 M.2 connectors with unique thermal guards
Comprehensive cooling solution design for the better thermal dissipation
Smart Fan 6 features hybrid fan headers and numerous temperature sensors for fan mode configuration
Q-Flash Plus Updates BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory and Graphics Card
GIGABYTE Z590i VISION D
Powerful performance support 11th and 10th Gen Intel® Core Series Processors
Dual Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4 memory, 2 DIMMs
The limitless connectivity by Intel® Thunderbolt 4
High-bandwidth and low-latency network support by Intel® 2.5GbE LAN
Intel® Wi-Fi 6 2x2 802.11ax with all-new antenna support for better signal
Dual Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe x4 M.2 connectors with unique thermal guards
Comprehensive cooling solution design for the better thermal dissipation
Smart Fan 6 features hybrid fan headers and numerous temperature sensors for fan mode configuration
Q-Flash Plus Updates BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory and Graphics Card
