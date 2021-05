GIGABYTE Launches AMD-Powered AORUS Gaming PCs

AORUS Model X

AORUS Model S

The AORUS MODEL X sports a tempered chassis with a highly effective thermal dissipation design, the concealed intake exhibits the optimized heat dissipation with stylish aesthetics and performs lower than 40dB acoustic in gaming. The accessional cables are well-settled in the chassis to provide premium scalability, and the thoughtful design of plug-and-play SSD further enables simple expandability without exhausted cable arrangement and screwing. Two options of metallic and transparent side panels offer a distinctive look, and an integrated graphics card bracket shroud presents a neat and attractive showcase.Platform: X570Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Memory: 32GB DDR4-3200MHzGraphics Card: GeForce RTX 3080PSU: 850WStorage 1: M.2 2280 Gen4 PCIe NVMe SSD 1TBStorage 2: M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD 2TBThe AORUS MODEL S boasts an exclusive All-in-one thermal design that can significantly improve thermal dissipation by maximizing the usable space on the thermal fin within the chassis. The concealed intake exhibits optimized heat dissipation with stylish aesthetics. The CPU temperature can remain in a healthy state under running the 3A games while controlling the acoustic below 36dB, which delivers a smooth and stable gaming experience. As a 14L system featuring powerful thermal dissipation, the quietest operation, and premium performance, AORUS MODEL S becomes the first choice of mini system for gamers.Platform: B550Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900XMemory: 32GB DDR4-3200MHzGraphics Card: GeForce RTX 3080PSU: 750WStorage 1: M.2 2280 Gen4 PCIe NVMe SSD 1TBStorage 2: M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD 2TBGIGABYTE did not reveal pricing for the gaming systems as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.