GIGABYTE Launches AMD-Powered AORUS Gaming PCs

GIGABYTE today presents two gaming systems, the AORUS MODEL X sporting an ATX desktop form-factor and AMD X570 platform and the compact AORUS Model S using the AMD B550 platform. The two gaming systems are designed by GIGABYTE for extreme performance with optimized heat dissipation and acoustic control under 40dB. GIGABYTE backs the AORUS Model X and AORUS Model S gaming systems with a three-year warranty.
The AORUS Model X and AORUS Model S are equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. Both systems also come equipped with 32GB of memory with the Model X using a DDR4-3600MHz 4x8GB kit and the Model S using a DDR4-3600MHz 2x16GB Kit. For storage, the systems are equipped with a fast 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD and a secondary 2TB NVMe SSD for storage.
AORUS Model X
The AORUS MODEL X sports a tempered chassis with a highly effective thermal dissipation design, the concealed intake exhibits the optimized heat dissipation with stylish aesthetics and performs lower than 40dB acoustic in gaming. The accessional cables are well-settled in the chassis to provide premium scalability, and the thoughtful design of plug-and-play SSD further enables simple expandability without exhausted cable arrangement and screwing. Two options of metallic and transparent side panels offer a distinctive look, and an integrated graphics card bracket shroud presents a neat and attractive showcase.
AORUS Model X Specifications
Platform: X570
Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
Memory: 32GB DDR4-3200MHz
Graphics Card: GeForce RTX 3080
PSU: 850W
Storage 1: M.2 2280 Gen4 PCIe NVMe SSD 1TB
Storage 2: M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD 2TB
AORUS Model S
The AORUS MODEL S boasts an exclusive All-in-one thermal design that can significantly improve thermal dissipation by maximizing the usable space on the thermal fin within the chassis. The concealed intake exhibits optimized heat dissipation with stylish aesthetics. The CPU temperature can remain in a healthy state under running the 3A games while controlling the acoustic below 36dB, which delivers a smooth and stable gaming experience. As a 14L system featuring powerful thermal dissipation, the quietest operation, and premium performance, AORUS MODEL S becomes the first choice of mini system for gamers.
AORUS Model S Specifications
Platform: B550
Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
Memory: 32GB DDR4-3200MHz
Graphics Card: GeForce RTX 3080
PSU: 750W
Storage 1: M.2 2280 Gen4 PCIe NVMe SSD 1TB
Storage 2: M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD 2TB
GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing for the gaming systems as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.
AORUS Model X
AORUS Model S