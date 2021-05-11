GIGABYTE Launches AORUS AGC310 Gaming Chair

Press Release
GIGABYTE launches the AORUS AGC310 gaming chair featuring an ergonomic design, high-quality comfort, and certified durability having passed the BIFMA standards. The AORUS AGC310 sports a widened design for the seat and backrest. Like most gaming chairs, it comes with an adjustable headrest and lumbar cushions, a 160° backrest recline, and a 2D armrest. It has a high-density foam seat with a breathable design. The AORUS AGC310 uses 60mm silent casters and a Class 4 gas lift.
All Around Comfort. Designed for Gamers.
The AORUS AGC310 gaming chair offers a 610mm wide seat and backrest, paired with the adjustable and detachable headrest and lumbar cushions, gamers can adjust the comfortable position by preference from waist and spine. The high-density foam has better resilience and weight-bearing features. The breathable vents on the surface of the seat and lumbar cushions reduce heat accumulation for a more comfortable and enjoyable gaming experience. Other adjustability options include the 2D armrests and the 160˚ adjustable-tilting backrest.
All Around Durability. BIFMA and Durability certified.
The AORUS AGC310 gaming chair adopts an all-steel chair frame and paired with the 60mm silent casters, both the chair base and the casters have passed the BIFMA durability test. The Class 4 certified gas lift supports up to 150 kilograms of load. AORUS AGC310 gaming chair adopts high-quality leather and velvet fabric that passed the SGS certifications for more than 30,000 rubs scratch resistant test. Lastly, the gaming chair sports an exquisite AORUS LOGO embroidered totem.
GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the AORUS AGC310 gaming chair at GIGABYTE.com.
