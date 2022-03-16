GIGABYTE Launches AORUS C500 GLASS Chassis

GIGABYTE today announced the new mid-tower gaming case AORUS C500 GLASS is designed for outstanding cooling, it provides optimized airflow design and supports motherboards up to E-ATX. Also, it supports up to 420mm radiators of water cooling system solutions which enables the entire case to achieve extreme cooling and performance. AORUS offers friendly and convenient ideas for assembly, such as excellent cable management, the swing door front panel, and a drop-protected tempered glass panel. The AORUS C500 GLASS comes with pre-installed RGB cooling fans that support synchronization and customization using the GIGABYTE RGB FUSION 2.0 software.
GIGABYTE C500 GLASS Features
- Optimized Airflow design
- Support Motherboards up to E-ATX
- Up to 420mm Liquid Cooling Compatible
- Support Vertical GPU Installation
- Modular Easy Installation
- Full-Size Tempered Glass Side Panel
- With USB 3.0 x2 and USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C x1 on I/O panel
- GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0
- Four Pre-installed 120mm fans with ARGB and PWM Connector Hub
Optimized Airflow DesignThe airflow design of the chassis is one of the factors to affect the internal thermal performance. AORUS C500 GLASS is mainly designed with large-area mesh and vent design on the front and top panels. Increasing the ventilated surface can bring more airflow into the case to achieve better heat dissipation, which allows users to make the system cooler and enjoy a stable performance.
Maximum CompatibilityThe AORUS C500 GLASS gaming case makes the ideal choice for users to mount all their AORUS components. AORUS C500 GLASS can fit up to E-ATX motherboards, 190mm-height CPU coolers 420mm-length graphics card and 220mm-length PSUs. The fan system supports three 140mm or 120mm fans at the front panel, two 140mm or three 120mm fans at the top panel, and one 140mm or two 120mm at the rear. In addition, the AORUS C500 GLASS comes with pre-installed three 120mm ARGB & PWM fans at the front and a 120mm ARGB & PWM fan at the rear. The liquid cooling systems have a maximum of 420mm radiator at the front, a maximum of 360mm radiator at the top, and a maximum of 140mm radiator at the rear. For hard disk installation, it can support 2 sets of 2.5" SSD and 2 sets of 3.5" HDD exclusive installation space, and the 3.5 HDD also can be replaced by 2.5 SSD. Moreover, the module design of the drive bays makes users more facile to assemble.
Vertical and Horizontal GPU InstallationThe AORUS C500 GLASS supports vertical or horizontal GPU installation, giving the gamers the option to choose the best viewing angle for their graphics card. AORUS C500 GLASS takes the cards thickness and shape into account and provides two vertical holder kits which can respectively support 73mm and 160mm card thickness for installation so that users can avoid unsuitable size problems.
Excellent Cable ManagementThere are some cable grooves and holes in the rear cabin, users can quickly and flexibly manage cables. The rear cabin has a wider groove around the edge to increase the additional space to hide cables. Users with multiple cable can make proper use of these corners and spaces to manage them. This prevents the problem that the side panel cannot close due to the cables. The excellent cable management keeps the cables neat and tidy, making the airflow in the case more efficient.
Easy to Install. Easy to Use.The swing door design allows users to install the fans and radiator without removing the front panel, which can not only avoid the risk of the cable-pulling but it is also convenient to perform any changes in the hardware and easier to clean. In terms of the PSU installation, users can mount the PSU on the mounting plate in advance, then push it into the case from the rear side. The chassis is equipped with dust filters on the front, top and bottom, which prevents dust accumulation in long term and provides the best cooling performance. The dust filters on the front and top panel are magnetic where the one at the bottom is detachable., Both are easy to clean. Moreover, AORUS C500 GLASS built-in ARGB and PWM hub controller, provides five 5v 3pin ARGB connectors and five PWM connectors, which allows users to connect extra RGB strips and fans.
Tempered Glass Panel with Anti-Dropping DesignThe 4mm tempered glass side panel has a special structure. When removing, the side panel is opened by tilting first, which is convenient for users to take out it, which can avoid the risk of uncarefully slipping off. In addition, the non-drilled glass design effectively reduces the risk of fragmentation, allowing users to remove it with ease and safety, also extending the product lifespan.
Versatile Front I/O. Real 11 Core Cable.
The two USB 3.0 ports adopt 11 core material cables, which make the signal transfer more stable. Besides, it is also equipped with a USB 3.1 Gen-2 Type-C port and audio port.
GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing of the AORUS C500 GLASS chassis as of this writing. To learn more, please visit GIGABYTE.com.