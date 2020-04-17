GIGABYTE Launches AORUS K1 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

GIGABYTE introduces the AORUS K1 mechanical gaming keyboard featuring reliable CHERRY MX mechanical switches. The AORUS K1 uses CHERRY MX Red mechanical key switches, a favourite among gamers for its tactile feedback. The AORUS K1 sports per-key RGB backlighting which is fully customizable using the GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0 software. The keyboard also features on-the-fly multimedia keys and backlighting control. Other features of the keyboard include on-board memory to save profiles and configurations and full-range anti-ghosting capability.
CHERRY MX Mechanical SwitchesThe AORUS K1 is equipped with the tested and proven CHERRY MX mechanical gaming red key-switch. The switch has linear switching characteristics, 45 cN operating force, and 2mm actuation travel. The high-quality CHERRY MX switches offer a service life of more than 100 million keypresses making it an ideal choice for gamers.
GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0Access 16.7 million customizable colour options and numerous lighting effects that can be synchronized with other AORUS devices.
Ultimate Gaming KeyboardThe AORUS K1 comes in with a length of 440mm, a width of 130mm, and height of 40mm. The keyboard has an Anti-Ghosting Matrix key-switch design allowing multiple keystrokes at once. It has on-the-fly multimedia and backlight control keys within the users reach. The keyboards 2-meter long braided cable can be routed in three different ways.
No information on pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the AORUS K1 mechanical gaming keyboard at GIGABYTE.com