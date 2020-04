GIGABYTE Launches AORUS K1 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

CHERRY MX Mechanical Switches

GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0

Ultimate Gaming Keyboard

The AORUS K1 is equipped with the tested and proven CHERRY MX mechanical gaming red key-switch. The switch has linear switching characteristics, 45 cN operating force, and 2mm actuation travel. The high-quality CHERRY MX switches offer a service life of more than 100 million keypresses making it an ideal choice for gamers.Access 16.7 million customizable colour options and numerous lighting effects that can be synchronized with other AORUS devices.The AORUS K1 comes in with a length of 440mm, a width of 130mm, and height of 40mm. The keyboard has an Anti-Ghosting Matrix key-switch design allowing multiple keystrokes at once. It has on-the-fly multimedia and backlight control keys within the user’s reach. The keyboard’s 2-meter long braided cable can be routed in three different ways.No information on pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the AORUS K1 mechanical gaming keyboard at GIGABYTE.com