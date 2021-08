GIGABYTE Launches AORUS P1200W Power Supply

Digital LCD monitor80 PLUS Platinum certifiedFully modular design100% Japanese capacitorsCompact size design140mm smart double ball-bearing fanFan dust removal functionSingle +12V railOVP/OPP/SCP/UVP/OCP/OTP protection10 years warranty (may vary per region)The GIGABYTE AORUS P1200W power supply features a digital LCD monitor on its side which can display customs text, images, GIFs, and MP4 videos. It can also display real-time monitoring status of the computer’s components or RGB lighting via the GIGABYTE RGB FUSION 2.0 software.The AORUS P1200W uses a fully modular cable design to minimize unused cables and maximize space and airflow. It also uses black flat cables that’s easy to bend and route for easy cable management.The AORUS P1200W PSU is 80 PLUS Platinum certified delivering 92% efficiency at 50% load. It also comes fitted with 100% Japanese capacitors with a complete suite of protection including OCP, OTP, OVP, OPP, UVP, and SCP.The AORUS P1200W is equipped with a 140mm smart cooling fan with double ball bearings for longer lifespan. It features GIGABYTE’s Fan Stop technology that shuts off the fan under low loads (under 20%) for a completely silent operation. It also comes with a dust removal function wherein the fan spins in reverse at high speed to spit out accumulated dust.GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the AORUS P1200W power supply at GIGABYTE