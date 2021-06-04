GIGABYTE Launches AORUS P1200W Power Supply

GIGABYTE launches its most feature-packed power supply model with 1200W capacity and 80 PLUS platinum certification the AORUS P1200W 80+ Platinum Modular PSU. Designed for power users and AORUS enthusiasts, the AORUS P1200W is decked out with premium features for gaming and advanced personalization including a fully modular design and a customizable Digital LCD monitor on the PSUs visible side. The power supply also sports RGB lighting powered by GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0. The AORUS P1200W comes with a compact design, measuring only 160mm in length.
AORUS P1200W Key Features
Digital LCD monitor
80 PLUS Platinum certified
Fully modular design
100% Japanese capacitors
Compact size design
140mm smart double ball-bearing fan
Fan dust removal function
Single +12V rail
OVP/OPP/SCP/UVP/OCP/OTP protection
10 years warranty (may vary per region)
Customizable Digital LCD Monitor
The GIGABYTE AORUS P1200W power supply features a digital LCD monitor on its side which can display customs text, images, GIFs, and MP4 videos. It can also display real-time monitoring status of the computers components or RGB lighting via the GIGABYTE RGB FUSION 2.0 software.
Fully Modular Design
The AORUS P1200W uses a fully modular cable design to minimize unused cables and maximize space and airflow. It also uses black flat cables thats easy to bend and route for easy cable management.
Premium Quality
The AORUS P1200W PSU is 80 PLUS Platinum certified delivering 92% efficiency at 50% load. It also comes fitted with 100% Japanese capacitors with a complete suite of protection including OCP, OTP, OVP, OPP, UVP, and SCP.
Efficient Cooling
The AORUS P1200W is equipped with a 140mm smart cooling fan with double ball bearings for longer lifespan. It features GIGABYTEs Fan Stop technology that shuts off the fan under low loads (under 20%) for a completely silent operation. It also comes with a dust removal function wherein the fan spins in reverse at high speed to spit out accumulated dust.
GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the AORUS P1200W power supply at GIGABYTE.