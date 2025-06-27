GIGABYTE Launches AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX eGPU to Unlock Desktop-class Power for Ultrabook Laptop

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅22.09.2025 18:48:23
Press Release



GIGABYTE introduces the AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX, a compact and portable external GPU designed to bring desktop-class performance to ultrabooks. Following the successful debut of the AORUS RTX 5090 AI BOX at COMPUTEX earlier this year, the scalable approach expands GIGABYTEs eGPUs lineup to include gamers, creators, and AI explorers.

Key Features
 Powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and DLSS 4
 GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB graphics card
 Thunderbolt 5 plug and play
 Supports Thunderbolt 5 daisy chain
 WINDFORCE cooling system
 Supports Thunderbolt 5 and USB 3.2 Gen2 for peripherals
 Supports Ethernet port
 Supports Power Delivery (PD 3.0) for Quick Charge
 GIGABYTE RGB FUSION lighting
 Compact design for easy portability

The AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX supports both Thunderbolt 5 and USB4 connectivity, enabling seamless bandwidth for gaming, multitasking, and AI acceleration. It delivers only a 5% performance difference, which is barely noticeable compared to the native on-slot RTX 5060 Ti graphics card. The AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX transforms ultrabooks into versatile hybrid systems for gaming and 3D rendering, making AI more accessible through the GIGABYTE AI TOP Ecosystem.

&#8288 ;Delivering over 3,000 TOPs of FP4 computing power, the RTX 5090 AI BOX is engineered for extreme multitasking, generative AI, and AAA gaming, performing up to 4x faster in image generation and 1.32x faster in video editing than its predecessor, the AORUS RTX 4090 GAMING BOX. With the introduction of both AORUS RTX 5090 and RTX 5060 Ti AI BOXs, GIGABYTE continues to redefine portable computing by enabling scalable GPU performance in compact designs and a complete AI TOP Ecosystem.

Learn more about the AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX.

Assigned tags:
GIGABYTE, AORUS, Graphics Card, External GPU

Related Stories

Recent Stories

« ASUS Announces Turbo Radeon AI Pro R9700 32GB 2-Slot Graphics Card · GIGABYTE Launches AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX eGPU to Unlock Desktop-class Power for Ultrabook Laptop