GIGABYTE Launches AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX eGPU to Unlock Desktop-class Power for Ultrabook Laptop

GIGABYTE introduces the AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX, a compact and portable external GPU designed to bring desktop-class performance to ultrabooks. Following the successful debut of the AORUS RTX 5090 AI BOX at COMPUTEX earlier this year, the scalable approach expands GIGABYTEs eGPUs lineup to include gamers, creators, and AI explorers.
Key Features
Powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and DLSS 4
GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB graphics card
Thunderbolt 5 plug and play
Supports Thunderbolt 5 daisy chain
WINDFORCE cooling system
Supports Thunderbolt 5 and USB 3.2 Gen2 for peripherals
Supports Ethernet port
Supports Power Delivery (PD 3.0) for Quick Charge
GIGABYTE RGB FUSION lighting
Compact design for easy portability
The AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX supports both Thunderbolt 5 and USB4 connectivity, enabling seamless bandwidth for gaming, multitasking, and AI acceleration. It delivers only a 5% performance difference, which is barely noticeable compared to the native on-slot RTX 5060 Ti graphics card. The AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX transforms ultrabooks into versatile hybrid systems for gaming and 3D rendering, making AI more accessible through the GIGABYTE AI TOP Ecosystem.
⁠ elivering over 3,000 TOPs of FP4 computing power, the RTX 5090 AI BOX is engineered for extreme multitasking, generative AI, and AAA gaming, performing up to 4x faster in image generation and 1.32x faster in video editing than its predecessor, the AORUS RTX 4090 GAMING BOX. With the introduction of both AORUS RTX 5090 and RTX 5060 Ti AI BOXs, GIGABYTE continues to redefine portable computing by enabling scalable GPU performance in compact designs and a complete AI TOP Ecosystem.
