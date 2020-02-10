GIGABYTE Launches GeForce GTX 1650 EAGLE and GDDR6 Upgraded Models

GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1650 D6 EAGLE OC 4G

The card is devoid of RGB lighting but it comes with a fluorescent blue backlit EAGLE branding on the front and back panels. The shroud comes with a high-quality matte blue-grey finish to complete its stylish appearance. The GTX 1650 D6 EAGLE OC comes in with an impressive factory overclock of 1815 MHz (Reference model at 1590 MHz).The card also features WINDFORCE 2X cooling with two 90mm cooling fans that are alternately spinning which minimizes the turbulence in the airflow delivering effective heat dissipation. The WINDFORCE 2X cooler uses a composite copper heat pipe direct touch to the GPU and 3D active fan.Learn more about the other new models with GDDR6 memory on the product page links below: