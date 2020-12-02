GIGABYTE Launches GeForce RTX 3060 Series Graphics Cards

GIGABYTE launched four GeForce RTX 3060 Series graphics cards for the first wave GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING OC 12G, GeForce RTX 3060 VISION OC 12G, GeForce RTX 3060 EAGLE OC 12G, and GeForce RTX 3060 EAGLE 12G. All graphics cards are designed to fulfill the demands of different customers. The GAMING OC series is the best choice for mainstream gamers. The VISION OC series is designed for creators who love elegant aesthetics but want to keep powerful performance. The EAGLE series is the best choice for those who pursue a unique outlook design while maintaining both efficiency and durability. In addition, GIGABYTE will also release the AORUS Series RTX 3060 graphics card soon.
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING OC Gaming with Performance and Cooling
GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X cooling system features three unique blade fans, alternate spinning, composite copper heat pipes direct touch GPU, 3D active fan, and Screen cooling, which together provide high-efficiency heat dissipation. These cooling technologies keep the graphics card at a low temperature at any time, resulting in higher and more stable performance. The middle fan spins in reverse to optimize airflow for heat dissipation, enabling more efficient performance at a lower temperature. Screen cooling extends the heatsink to allow airflow to pass through, providing better heat dissipation. In addition, graphene nano lubricant can extend the fan life by 2.1 times, close to the life of double ball bearing, and is quieter. GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0 allows users to adjust the color of the lights and various special effects, and synchronize with other AORUS devices. Due to its Ultra-Durable components, cooling technology, and RGB lighting, the GAMING OC series is the best choice for performance gamers.
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 VISION OC A stylish exterior for Content Creators
The GIGABYTE VISION OC series is exquisitely designed for content creators. Instead of the black and gray often used by mainstream gaming graphics cards, it adopts a more elegant silver and white, with simple lines for embellishment. The VISION OC is very suitable to rig up an all-white PC aesthetic and offers users another choice for their graphics card. In addition, the thermal design, components, and performance are just as good as GAMING OC, thereby ensuring users can not only appreciate the aesthetics but also enjoy powerful performance and stable cooling.
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 EAGLE OC Unique and Durable
Its the best dual-fan solution for users. GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 2X cooling technology features two 100mm unique blade fans, Ultra-Durable components, graphene nano lubricant, and Screen cooling, so the graphics card can get the best heat dissipation and computing performance. EAGLE OC and EAGLE are the best choices for gamers who prioritize personalization. The aesthetic is inspired by space science-fiction elements with mechanical materials, a transparent cover, and a bright logo on the card, thereby allowing the user to express themselves uniquely. There is an RGB light on the side, allowing users to adjust the color of the lights and various effects through RGB fusion 2.0, and synchronize with other AORUS devices.
