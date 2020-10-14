GIGABYTE Launches GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Series

GIGABYTE released the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti series graphics cards powered by NVIDIA Ampere architecture. GIGABYTE launched five graphics cards - AORUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ti MASTER 8G, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GAMING OC PRO 8G, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GAMING OC 8G, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti EAGLE OC 8G, and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti EAGLE 8G. 5 graphics cards are designed to fulfill the demands of different customers. AORUS MASTER is recommended for enthusiasts who want the ultimate performance and colourful RGB appearance. GAMING OC series is the best choice for mainstream gamers. EAGLE series is the best value choice for those who want graphics performance and durability.
GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ti MASTER Series
The AORUS MASTER Series features the MAX-Covered Cooling which consists of 3x 100mm unique blade stack fans with wind claw design and alternate spinning. It packs a big copper plate and 7 composite heat-pipe to deliver aggressive heat dissipation on the GPU and VRAM. GIGABYTEs Screen Cooling Technology features extended fins that allow airflow to pass through for added heat dissipation. An LCD monitor is embedded on the side which can be set to enthusiastic mode, text mode, image mode, and GIF mode.
The AORUS MASTER model also features 6 video output connectors, aerospace-grade PCB coating, Dual BIOS quiet operation mode, and ULTRA DURABLE certified components. It features RGB lighting powered by GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0 and backed with a 4-year warranty upon product registration.
GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ti MASTER 8G
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GAMING OC PRO Series
The GAMING OC PRO Series models feature the GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X cooling system which has 3x unique blade fans, alternate spinning, composite copper heat pipes direct touch GPU, 3D active fan, and Screen Cooling. The middle fan spins in reverse to optimize airflow for heat dissipation. Screen Cooling extends the heatsink to allow airflow to pass through, providing better heat dissipation. In addition, graphene nano lubricant can extend the fan life by 2.1X, close to the life of double ball bearing, and is quieter. GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0 allows users to adjust the colour of the lights and various special effects, and synchronize with other AORUS devices.
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GAMING OC PRO 8G
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GAMING OC 8G
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Ti EAGLE OC
The EAGLE OC Series models feature the compact WINDFORCE 2X cooling technology. It features 2x 100mm unique blade fans, Ultra-Durable components, graphene nano lubricant, and Screen Cooling. The EAGLE OC and EAGLE are ideal for compact gaming systems with its shorter form-factor having a graphics card length of 242mm and 2-slot thickness. It sports a bright EAGLE logo on the side, a sturdy backplate, and RGB LED strip that supports various lighting effects through GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0.
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Ti EAGLE OC 8G
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Ti EAGLE 8G
GIGABYTE did not reveal the pricing of any of the graphics cards as of this writing.
Source: GIGABYTE