GIGABYTE Launches M32Q KVM Gaming Monitor

GIGABYTE M32Q Gaming-Oriented Features

GIGABYTE M Series

: GIGABYTE OSD Sidekick allows you to set the display options with keyboard and mouse, giving you the easiest way to adjust monitor settings.: Aim Stabilizer Sync allows users to reduce motion blur while enabling V-Sync technology at the same time, offering crystal-clear vision in the FPS game.: Adjust screen sizes and zoom-in ratios that power up the aiming ability to the next level.: The dashboard reveals your real-time hardware information including CPU voltages, clock speed, temperatures, etc. The best part is that it wont be blocked by any games.: This feature allows you to have more details of the dark side without overexposing the bright side at the same time.: With the help of Six Axis Control, its able to get to control six colours (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow) individually. It allows you to more accurately display the colour gamut on the monitor.: Users can effortlessly enjoy the finest gaming experience with features GIGABYTE continues to develop and upgrade while giving extra protection to the monitor.The M series lineup is designed to enhance work productivity meanwhile offering ultra-fast gaming and desiring entertainment experience. The unique KVM button on the rear side allows users to quickly switch between devices. The lineup is equipped with USB Type-C ports that provide display, data, and power delivery to mobile devices. By connecting the devices (DisplayPort alternate mode support) to the monitor directly, users are able to use a keyboard and mouse to control those devices and have them charged at the same time. It brings diverse using scenarios and greatly enhances productivity.GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the GIGABYTE M32Q KVM Gaming Monitor at GIGABYTE