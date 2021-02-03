GIGABYTE Launches M32Q KVM Gaming Monitor

GIGABYTE is thrilled to announce a new member to the M series line up, the GIGABYTE M32Q KVM gaming monitor. The GIGABYTE M32Q is a 32 QHD gaming monitor with SuperSpeed IPS panel with a 1ms GTG response time and a 165Hz refresh rate, overclockable up to 170Hz. It also features a super-wide colour gamut of 94% DCI-P3/ 120% sRGB offering outstanding colour accuracy and consistency. The GIGABYTE M32Q is also VESA certified DisplayHDR400 to ensure superb visual quality for gaming and entertainment. The KVM feature allows you to control multiple devices via one set of keyboard, display, and mouse.
GIGABYTE M32Q Gaming-Oriented FeaturesOSD Sidekick: GIGABYTE OSD Sidekick allows you to set the display options with keyboard and mouse, giving you the easiest way to adjust monitor settings.
Aim Stabilizer Sync: Aim Stabilizer Sync allows users to reduce motion blur while enabling V-Sync technology at the same time, offering crystal-clear vision in the FPS game.
Eagle Eye: Adjust screen sizes and zoom-in ratios that power up the aiming ability to the next level.
Dashboard: The dashboard reveals your real-time hardware information including CPU voltages, clock speed, temperatures, etc. The best part is that it wont be blocked by any games.
Black Equalizer: This feature allows you to have more details of the dark side without overexposing the bright side at the same time.
6 Axis Colour Control: With the help of Six Axis Control, its able to get to control six colours (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow) individually. It allows you to more accurately display the colour gamut on the monitor.
Auto Update: Users can effortlessly enjoy the finest gaming experience with features GIGABYTE continues to develop and upgrade while giving extra protection to the monitor.
GIGABYTE M SeriesThe M series lineup is designed to enhance work productivity meanwhile offering ultra-fast gaming and desiring entertainment experience. The unique KVM button on the rear side allows users to quickly switch between devices. The lineup is equipped with USB Type-C ports that provide display, data, and power delivery to mobile devices. By connecting the devices (DisplayPort alternate mode support) to the monitor directly, users are able to use a keyboard and mouse to control those devices and have them charged at the same time. It brings diverse using scenarios and greatly enhances productivity.
Product Images
GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the GIGABYTE M32Q KVM Gaming Monitor at GIGABYTE.