GIGABYTE Launches New G5 and G7 Gaming Laptop Powered by 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs

GIGABYTE launches GIGABYTE Gaming G5 (15.6" and Gaming G7 (17.3" laptops powered by the latest 12th generation Intel Core processors. The new GIGABYTE Gaming G5 and Gaming G7 laptops meet a wide range of needs in multitasking, gaming, and entertainment with the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor packed with 12-cores and 16 threads with a maximum burst clock of 4.5GHz. The G5 and G7 gaming laptops are also equipped with the graphics cards of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics.
The new GIGABYTE G5 and G7 laptops come in several variants having several graphics options including the GeForce RTX 3050, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop graphics. However, all variants come equipped with the Intel Core i5-12500H processor only. For storage, all models are equipped with 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD and 16GB (2x8GB) of DDR4-3200 memory - upgradeable to 32GB. All models feature USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ports but the top-of-the-line G5 KE and G7 KE models equipped with GeForce RTX 3060 also come with Type-C Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.
GIGABYTE G5/G7: Play Your Way
GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY launches 15-inch G5 and 17-inch G7 gaming laptops for providing an unrivaled multitasking experience. People's lifestyles, including the patterns in the aspects of study, work, entertainment, etc., have changed significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, a laptop with high performance and portability is necessary for people to fulfill their new daily life. This leads to the ultimate creation of GIGABYTEs latest generation of multitasking gaming laptops.
Different from the appearances in the past, the trendy Mecha pattern is adopted on the exquisite laptop case surface to display a strong personal taste. With the focus on multitasking to appeal to Gen Z gamers, the G series laptops are built for not just gaming but provide a beautiful balance of entertainment and work capabilities.
In terms of gaming performance, the laptops are equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti, and 3060 chips. By adopting the award-winning NVIDIA Ampere Architecture, the breakthrough in graphic performance can support the drawing technique via ray tracing, as well as advanced artificial intelligence, for displaying more vivid light and shadow effects. This can certainly allow you to play AAA masterpiece games. RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs also feature the brand-new 3rd generation Max-Q technologies for optimal power and performance, the overall computing speed and gaming experience will be remarkably enhanced. Equipped with the unique WINDFORCE Cooling System, the highly efficient 59-blade dual fans, 5 exclusive heat pipes, and 4 exhaust vents, the laptops can dissipate the heat generated after the high-speed operation of the CPU and GPU, exert their 100% performance stably, and completely.
In addition to performance upgrading, the portability feature of G5/G7 has another significant breakthrough. Get rid of the stereotypical impression that the body of a high-performance laptop must be bulky and heavy, the size of the laptops has been reduced by 22% compared to the laptops of previous generations. The laptop would be a stylish accessory, which can be portable with one hand on any occasion such as classes and meetings. For groups of versatile players, the laptops can also offer an ultimate comprehensive specification including a gaming display with a 144Hz high refresh rate. The Type-C port of Thunderbolt 4 is also introduced, providing a transmission speed up to 40Gbps. The laptops also include rich video output ports and complete I/O ports, helping users create multitasking environments easily at any time anywhere. The SSD slot supports high-speed PCle Gen4, to reduce the waiting time for reading and copying any big files. Users have powerful game performance and enjoy unprecedented multitasking performance. The laptops are not only for fun in games but also for battles in daily life.
To learn more about the new G5 and G7 gaming laptops with 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs, please visit the product page links below.
GIGABYTE G5 Intel 12th Gen (G5 KE / G5 ME / G5 GE)
GIGABYTE G7 Intel 12th Gen (G7 KE / G7 ME / G7 GE)