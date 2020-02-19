GIGABYTE Launches New Gaming Series Monitors

GIGABYTE is thrilled to launch a new gaming monitor series the GIGABYTE gaming series to its monitor line-up. With the successful showcase at CES 2020 and last year's success with the AORUS tactical gaming monitors, GIGABYTEs gaming series monitors will inherit gaming features and gaming hardware specifications that will fit the needs of gamers today. GIGABYTE gaming monitors will be offered in both curved and flat displays in 27-inch and 32-inch models. The GIGABYTE Gaming Series monitors support AMD FreeSync Premium technology and are also NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible.
GIGABYTE values the products core benefit for both external and internal equally. The appearance of the GIGABYTE gaming series represents the simplicity of the design philosophy, sturdy stand, and matte finish built for functional and aesthetic features adding more to the characteristics. Whats inside contains massive, GIGABYTE gaming series inherited from AORUS spirit, offering tactical gaming features such as the Black Equalizer, Aim Stabilizer, and GameAssist, allowing gamers to embrace the classic tactical gaming features GIGABYTE exclusive presents. Moreover, by using the OSD Sidekick software, it gives users the easiest and most efficient way to tweak monitor settings. The new GIGABYTE Auto-Update function will transform users behaviour as now they can effortlessly enjoy the finest gaming experience which GIGABYTE continues to develop and upgrade while giving extra protection to the monitors.
GIGABYTE G27F and G27Q Gaming Monitors
GIGABYTE G27F and G27Q are both 27-inch IPS monitors for detailed colour performance and feature FHD (1920 x 1080) and QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution respectively. Perfect for gaming, home office use, and entertainment. As the nature of IPS panel, they are both excellent in colour accuracy and have been certified by AMD FreeSync Premium for uncompromised fluid gaming experiences with a maximum refresh rate up to 165Hz and 1ms (MPRT) response time. Users can also enable G-SYNC compatible with a tear-free gameplay feel. Both are equipped with quality stereos for a clear sound experience and G27Q is VESA Display HDR certified for HDR function guarantee and splendid display quality.
GIGABYTE G27FC, G27QC and G32QC Curved Gaming Monitors
All GIGABYTE curved gaming monitors present a native 1500R curvature for better immersive gaming feel and offer screen sizes from 27-inch to 32-inch for a wide range of selection and high refresh rate of 165Hz and 1ms (MPRT) response time. It is ideal for race games and multiple task tackling. G32QC is GIGABYTEs first attempt to enter a bigger screen market, and it features QHD resolution and VESA Display HDR certified for vivid display quality and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for HDR game support and low framerate compensation guarantee. G27FC and G27QC features with FHD and QHD resolution respectively and are both certified by AMD FreeSync Premium for tear-free and low latency promise. NVIDIA G-SYNC is also compatible with these three monitors for a smoother gaming experience. They are both equipped with stereos for a vibrant and brighter sounding effect while G27QC supports HDR content.
Learn more about the new GIGABYTE Gaming Series monitors at GIGABYTE.com or see the product links below.
GIGABYTE G27F Gaming Monitor
GIGABYTE G27Q Gaming Monitor
GIGABYTE G27FC Gaming Monitor
GIGABYTE G27QC Gaming Monitor
GIGABYTE G32QC Gaming Monitor
Source: GIGABYTE.com (Press Release)