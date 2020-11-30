GIGABYTE Launches P1000GM Power Supply

GIGABYTE today announces the latest compact size design power supply the GIGABYTE P1000GM 1000W 80PLUS Gold PSU. The GIGABYTE P1000GM features a compact design for its class, measuring only 140mm in length. The P1000GM features a fully modular design, high-quality Japanese capacitors, smart semi-passive 120mm fan, and a powerful single +12V rail design. It packs a suite of protection including OVP/OPP/SCP/UVP/OCP/OTP and is backed with a 10-year warranty.
GIGABYTE P1000GM Power Supply Features80 PLUS Gold certified
Fully modular design
120mm Smart Hydraulic Bearing (HYB) Fan
Main Japanese capacitors
Powerful single +12V rail
OVP/OPP/SCP/UVP/OCP/OTP protection
Compact size (1‎50 x 140 x 86 mm)
10 years warranty (Depending on Region)
Fully Modular DesignThe GIGABYTE P1000GM features a modular cable design with black flat cables. Builders can install only the cables needed to reduce clutter, to increase the airflow and to improve the chassis thermal performance.
80 PLUS Gold Certified80 Plus Gold certified ensures to deliver 90% efficiency at 50% load. The better power efficiency leads to less power wasted, less heat, and less fan noise.
High-Quality Japanese CapacitorsThe main capacitors are high-quality Japanese capacitors, to produce the efficient performance and to ensure the longer reliability.
120mm Smart Hydraulic Bearing (HYB) FanThe fan speed is adjusted according to the automatic power detection and will stop when the system is idle or under low load (less than 20% load). The Hydraulic Bearing fan provides longer and more stable life time.
Single +12 Rail DesignSingle +12V rail provides the best power output, stability and compatibility for the hardware.
GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the GIGABYTE P1000GM power supply at GIGABYTE.com. GIGABYTE also provides P850GM and P750GM 80 PLUS Gold certified power supplies.