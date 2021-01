GIGABYTE Launches P1000GM Power Supply

GIGABYTE P1000GM Power Supply Features

Fully Modular Design

80 PLUS Gold Certified

High-Quality Japanese Capacitors

120mm Smart Hydraulic Bearing (HYB) Fan

Single +12 Rail Design

80 PLUS Gold certifiedFully modular design120mm Smart Hydraulic Bearing (HYB) FanMain Japanese capacitorsPowerful single +12V railOVP/OPP/SCP/UVP/OCP/OTP protectionCompact size (1‎50 x 140 x 86 mm)10 years warranty (Depending on Region)The GIGABYTE P1000GM features a modular cable design with black flat cables. Builders can install only the cables needed to reduce clutter, to increase the airflow and to improve the chassis thermal performance.80 Plus Gold certified ensures to deliver 90% efficiency at 50% load. The better power efficiency leads to less power wasted, less heat, and less fan noise.The main capacitors are high-quality Japanese capacitors, to produce the efficient performance and to ensure the longer reliability.The fan speed is adjusted according to the automatic power detection and will stop when the system is idle or under low load (less than 20% load). The Hydraulic Bearing fan provides longer and more stable life time.Single +12V rail provides the best power output, stability and compatibility for the hardware.GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the GIGABYTE P1000GM power supply at GIGABYTE.com . GIGABYTE also provides P850GM and P750GM 80 PLUS Gold certified power supplies.