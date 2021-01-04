GIGABYTE Launches Radeon RX 6900 XT Series Graphics Cards

AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT MASTER

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC

The AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT MASTER sports the new MAX-Covered cooling which features three unique blade fans with a wind claw design and alternate spinning to deliver optimal airflow across the entire heatsink. The heat dissipation area of the heat-sink is larger than in the previous generation and a larger copper plate and seven composite heat-pipes enable heat from the GPU and VRAM to dissipate quickly. Coupled with GIGABYTEs screen cooling technology, the extended heatsink fins allow air to pass through, forming an extremely efficient heat dissipation system to ensure stable operation.A powerful LCD monitor is embedded on the side of the graphics card, which can be set to enthusiastic mode, text mode, image mode or GIF mode. With GIGABYTE software, gamers can display all kinds of content, or set the monitor to CHIBI Time mode to enjoy the changes of the little falcon logo every hour. RGB Fusion 2.0 allows gamers to not only set the lighting effects of the entire graphics card and LCD monitor, but also to synchronize the lighting with other AORUS devices. The AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT MASTER also features aerospace-grade PCB coating, a Dual BIOS with quiet operation mode and ULTRA DURABLE certified components. It is recommended for enthusiasts who want the ultimate 4k gaming performance with colourful RGB lighting.The GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC sports the GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X cooling system which features three unique blade fans, alternate spinning, a large copper plate directly touching the GPU, composite copper heat pipes, and 3D active fans that work together to provide efficient heat dissipation. The middle fan spins in reverse to optimize airflow for heat dissipation, enabling more efficient performance. These cooling technologies keep the graphics card at low temperatures at all times, resulting in higher and more stable performance.WINDFORCE fans utilize graphene nano lubricant, which can extend fan life by 2.1 times, delivering nearly the lifespan of the double ball bearing while providing quiet operation. RGB fusion 2.0 allows users to adjust the colour of the lights and various special effects and synchronize with other AORUS devices. Due to its ULTRA DURABLE certified components, advanced cooling technology and custom RGB lighting, GAMING OC is the best choice for performance gamers.