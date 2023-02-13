GIGABYTE Launches the GeForce RTX 4070 Series Graphics Cards

AORUS GeForce RTX 4070 MASTER 12G

AORUS is a top-tier gaming graphics card pursued by gamers and fans. AORUS always brings an impressive  exquisite appearance and excellent performance, which is what AORUS insists on to users. The AORUS graphics card features new fan blades with a special surface design, WINDFORCE bionic shark fan increases the static pressure by up to 30% while reducing noise level by up to 3dB at the same time, compared to the regular fans at the same RPM. The larger heatsink module with the angular fins creates more surface area and cooling capacity than ever before. Paired with the vapor chamber in direct touch, multiple heat pipes, and the enlarged screen cooling vent at the back, the AORUS graphics card assures top-notch thermal performance, even at demanding loads.AORUS has an upgraded version of the signature triple-ring RGB lights, RGB Halo, is the RGB lighting leader in the market for many AORUS fans and DIY enthusiasts' preferences. This beloved feature takes advantage of the persistence of human vision and offers addressable lighting effects on rotating fans. It will definitely make every build glow in style.On top of the features above, the AORUS MASTER graphics card features aerospace-grade PCB coating, a Dual BIOS design with quiet operation mode, and ULTRA DURABLE certified components, etc. Due to the excellent power phase design and precise power control, the graphics card has lower component temperature, less noise, and less signal interference. And, the upgraded metal back plate features a special design to provide a more durable structure that prevents bending and deforming in long-term use. With the new anti-sag bracket inheriting the same design philosophy as the high-end RTX 40 series, the graphics card can prevent the PCB from sagging. It provides an optimized reinforcement and enhances the overall visual appearance.The AERO OC graphics card with its white and silver design is popular among designers and users who prefer a minimalistic style, and it is particularly suitable for PC systems with a light color scheme and minimalistic style. The logo on the side of the graphics card was also made of a special material that can display a rainbow effect, also combined with the RGB lights that makes the card perfect and increases the texture on the entire outlook.The AERO OC graphics card adopts WINDFORCE cooling system, it features three unique blade fans, alternate spinning, large copper plate with direct touch to the GPU, heat-pipes, 3D active fans, and screen cooling to maximize the heat dissipation. The WINDFORCE fans utilize graphene nano lubricant, which extends fan life by 2.1 times, delivering nearly the lifespan of the double ball bearing while providing quiet operation. The onboard dual BIOS switch allows users to choose the SILENT mode for a quieter experience without the need for software installation. The cards also come with an upgraded metal back plate for a more durable structure, and with excellent power phases design and ULTRA DURABLE certified components that can make the graphics card work at lower temperatures and higher performance.The GAMING OC graphics card, a classic and popular graphics card from GIGABYTE, focuses on performance and stability. The appearance is a main-black design with gaming elements, making it able to adapt to various PC build styles.The GAMING OC graphics card adopts WINDFORCE cooling system, it has three unique blade fans, alternate spinning, large copper plate with direct touch to the GPU, heat-pipes, 3D active fans, and screen cooling to maximize heat dissipation. The GAMING OC also included the graphene nano lubricant on fans, the onboard dual BIOS, the upgraded metal back plate, the excellent power phases design and ULTRA DURABLE certified components.In addition, the GAMING OC graphics card inherits the RGB Halo from AORUS, and has RGB lights on the card side as well. Gamers can customize the colorful RGB effects to create their own PC style and get another model selection to enjoy the RGB Halo.The EAGLE OC graphics cards incorporate some futuristic design elements, leading to a unique and personalized identity. Such as cosmic-themed graphics, symbols, and geometric shapes, all strongly displayed on the exterior of the graphics card. The card size has the advantage of compatibility, which can be applied to most of the PC case space. Furthermore, being built with RGB lighting makes the card more aesthetic and colorful.The EAGLE OC has used the WINDFORCE cooling system, it takes advantage of three unique blade fans, alternate spinning, composite copper heat pipes with direct touch to GPU, 3D active fans, and screen cooling thermal design to enhance heat dissipation. And, for considering the durability, the graphene nano lubricant on fans, the onboard dual BIOS, the upgraded metal back plate, the excellent power phases design and ULTRA DURABLE certified components, are all making the cards not only stable but also durable.The WINDFORCE OC graphics card has a simple and standard design, the performance, cooling and durability are above the basic level. It is for gamers who just want the pure enjoyment of the RTX 4070 GPU. With the WINDFORCE cooling system, it also features three unique blade fans, alternate spinning, composite copper heat pipes with direct touch to the GPU, 3D active fans, and screen cooling. In terms of durability, the graphics card also has the graphene nano lubricant, the upgraded metal back plate, an excellent power design and ULTRA DURABLE certified components, which can make the cards extend their lifetime and increase stability.To deliver a better user experience, AORUS, GAMING OC, and AERO OC graphics cards provide customers with a 4-year warranty (requires online registration within 30 days of the purchase date).GIGABYTE only states that the RTX 4070 Series starts at $599 MSRP but did not specify pricing for each model. For more information, please visit the product page links below.