GIGABYTE Launches Z490 AORUS ULTRA G2 Motherboard

GIGABYTE launches the Z490 AORUS ULTRA G2 motherboard in collaboration with professional eSports team G2. Continuing the success of the collaboration in the previous Z390 motherboard line, GIGABYTE and G2 creates a motherboard specifically designed for pro gamers with their unique high-performance, low-temperature demands for professional gaming systems. The GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS ULTRA G2 uses a 12-phase digital power design and tantalum capacitor array for strong and stable power delivery. For aggressive cooling, the motherboards VRM cooling uses Fins-Array II, Direct-Touch Heat Pipes II, and 7.5W/mK LAIRD thermal conductivity pad.
Furthermore, the GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS ULTRA G2 comes bundled with an ESSential USB DAC for superior vocal cohesion and immersive gaming audio. The ESSential USB DAC is powered by an ESS SABRE HIFI DAC and uses a USB-C port which is compatible with PC, laptops, and Android devices.
Truly happy to work with a top gaming organization G2 Esports again. Together insisting on the core value of professionalism, hand in hand striving with the idea to bring innovation into Esports, said Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division. Jackson also said Continuing our previous success, GIGABYTE and G2 Esports once again launches the Z490 AORUS ULTRA G2 Motherboard. Not only does it meet the high-efficient, stable, low temperature, and high audio quality standards of a pro team but it also verifies the dedication of GIGABYTES roots in Esports and the definition of a high-quality competitive gaming motherboard. Furthermore, gamers experiencing the high-end equipment will feel as if they are alongside the pro players fighting the enemy!
GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS ULTRA G2 Motherboard at GIGABYTE.com
Source: GIGABYTE, AORUS Blog