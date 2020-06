GIGABYTE Launches Z490 AORUS ULTRA G2 Motherboard

“Truly happy to work with a top gaming organization G2 Esports again. Together insisting on the core value of professionalism, hand in hand striving with the idea to bring innovation into Esports,” said Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division. Jackson also said “Continuing our previous success, GIGABYTE and G2 Esports once again launches the Z490 AORUS ULTRA G2 Motherboard. Not only does it meet the high-efficient, stable, low temperature, and high audio quality standards of a pro team but it also verifies the dedication of GIGABYTE’S roots in Esports and the definition of a high-quality competitive gaming motherboard. Furthermore, gamers experiencing the high-end equipment will feel as if they are alongside the pro players fighting the enemy!”

GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS ULTRA G2 Motherboard at GIGABYTE.com