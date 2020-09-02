GIGABYTE M27Q KVM Gaming Monitor Now Available

GIGABYTE announces the availability of the GIGABYTE M27Q KVM Gaming Monitor. GIGABYTE is a new player in the gaming monitor scene, releasing a couple of curved gaming monitors and tactical gaming monitors which are deemed FPS-oriented gaming monitors. Today, GIGABYTE is proud to announce the availability of the worlds first KVM gaming monitor the GIGABYTE M27Q.
The GIGABYTE M27Qs KVM feature allows you to control multiple devices via one set of keyboard, video, and mouse using the KVM button. With this, users can switch devices connected to the gaming monitor in a faster and easier manner. The GIGABYTE M27Q KVM Gaming Monitor packs a 27-inch SS IPS display with 170Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time for fluid gameplays with AMD FreeSync Premium.
GIGABYTE M27Q Features
27" 2560 x 1440 SS IPS Display
170Hz Refresh Rate, 0.5ms (MPRT) Response Time
Smooth Gameplay with AMD FreeSync Premium
Studio-Grade VESA Display HDR400 and 92% DCI-P3 (140% sRGB) Color Gamut
Control multiple devices with KVM
GIGABYTE Classic Tactical Features with OSD Sidekick
GIGABYTE Auto-Update
Ergonomic Design with Tilt and Height Adjustments
Low Blue Light & Flicker-Free
VESA Wall Mount Compatible 100x100mm
1x Display Port 1.2, 2x HDMI 2.0
2x USB 3.0, 1x USB Type-C
Pricing and Availability
The GIGABYTE M27Q KVM Gaming Monitor is now available in the United States via Newegg and Canada via Memory Express for US$359.99/CA$479.99.