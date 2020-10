GIGABYTE M27Q KVM Gaming Monitor Now Available

GIGABYTE M27Q Features

27" 2560 x 1440 SS IPS Display

170Hz Refresh Rate, 0.5ms (MPRT) Response Time

Smooth Gameplay with

Studio-Grade VESA Display HDR400 and 92% DCI-P3 (140% sRGB) Color Gamut

Control multiple devices with KVM

GIGABYTE Classic Tactical Features with OSD Sidekick

GIGABYTE Auto-Update

Ergonomic Design with Tilt and Height Adjustments

Low Blue Light & Flicker-Free

VESA Wall Mount Compatible 100x100mm

1x Display Port 1.2, 2x HDMI 2.0

The GIGABYTE M27Q KVM Gaming Monitor is now available in the United States via Newegg and Canada via Memory Express for US$359.99/CA$479.99.