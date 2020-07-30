GIGABYTE Presents Ampere-Ready P850GM and P750GM PSUs

GIGABYTE has improved the old circuit design and adopted new high-quality materials to a more compact form-factor to just 140mm in length while maintaining the performance and stability of the power supply unit. At a smaller form-factor, the P750GM and P850GM are now suitable to a wider selection of PC cases include compact ATX cases.The GIGABYTE P850GM and GIGABYTE P750GM both provide four 6+2pin PCIe connectors to support the high-wattage graphics cards. Both PSUs also provide two 4+4pin CPU connectors to fully support mid- to high-end motherboards. The main capacitor is made in Japan and the PSUs have passed the 80 PLUS Gold certification, providing more than 90% conversion efficiency. The fully modular design promotes neat cable management and improves airflow having fewer cables installed. In addition, both PSUs feature the Fan Stop Function, which shuts off the fan during standby mode or when the power load is under 20%.GIGABYTE launched P850GM and P750GM for the new high-end GPU and CPU, and also provides P650B, P550B, and P450B 80PLUS Bronze PSUs for entry-level gaming systems. For more information, visit the following links below: