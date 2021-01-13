GIGABYTE Presents AORUS WATERFORCE X SERIES AIO Liquid Cooler

GIGABYTE today announced the new AIO liquid cooler AORUS WATERFORCE X SERIES. The AORUS WATERFORCE X SERIES comes in three radiator sizes of 240/280/360mm with robust support to the high-performance Intel and AMD processors. GIGABYTEs new AIO coolers feature improvements in form and function. It comes with larger 7.8mm-diameter tubes that improve the flow by 37% and it is engineered with a ceramic axis pump to optimize durability and heat dissipation. The fans feature the leading Graphene Nano lubricant that reduces the rate of wear on bearing and carbon deposit, extending lifespan by 2.1X.
The AORUS WATERFORCE X Series all-in-one liquid coolers also sport the renowned LCD display design with more innovative modes and customized settings, including the exclusive Chibi Time, and the support of MP4\GIF\JPG format. Through the newly integrated Micro SD slot, users can simply save preferred media materials for the display and load them up via the Micro SD slot. Furthermore, the AORUS WATERFORCE X Series comes with multiple lighting modes via the GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0 software.
AORUS WATERFORCE X Series FeaturesNew high-performance pump efficiently dissipates heat from high-end CPUs.
Unique 60x60mm circular full colour LCD with dynamic AORUS logo display designs and custom picture and text available.
Adjustable screen orientation can be rotated 330 degrees.
High performance, low noise level, dual ball bearing ARGB fans.
Supports RGB FUSION 2.0 synchronization with other AORUS devices.
Universal design for fan and pump RPM control supports all MB brands.
AORUS WATERFORCE X Series comes in three models based on radiator size the AORUS WATERFORCE X 240, AORUS WATERFORCE X 280, and AORUS WATERFORCE X 360 sporting 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm radiators, respectively. GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing.
