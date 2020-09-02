GIGABYTE Presents AORUS XTREME GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 WATERFORCE Series Graphics Cards

GIGABYTE announces WATERFORCE and WATERFORCE WB models of the GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards the AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME WATERFORCE WB 24G, AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME WATERFORCE WB 10G, AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME WATERFORCE 24G, and AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME WATERFORCE 10G. The AORUS EXTREME RTX 3090/3080 WATERFORCE graphics cards are available in a waterblock and AIO closed-loop cooler models.
AORUS GeForce RTX 3090/3080 XTREME WATERFORCE WB
The AORUS WATERFORCE WB is ideal for those who wish to build open-loop liquid cooling systems. GIGABYTE specializes in thermal cooling solutions, providing optimal channel spacing between the micro fins for enhanced heat transfer from the GPU via stable water flows. The sunk-designed copper micro fins also shorten the heat conduction path from the GPU, so that the heat can be transferred to the water channel area quickly. Moreover, the cover and backplate of the new-gen WATERFORCE WB feature customizable RGB lighting as users can create their own PC styles and bring creativity into the liquid cooling systems.
AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME WATERFORCE WB 24G*
AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME WATERFORCE WB 10G
AORUS GeForce RTX 3090/3080 XTREME WATERFORCE
The AORUS GeForce RTX 3090/3080 XTREME WATERFORCE, featuring closed-loop AIO liquid coolers, are a great entry point for users looking for best-of-class performance and a quiet gaming experience from a liquid-cooled graphics card. The cards are easy to use and maintenance-free. The large copper plate directly touches the GPU, VRAM and other critical parts. Coupled with heat pipes, the heat can be transferred to the liquid cooling zone for achieving enhanced heat dissipation. Compared to the 120mm size, the optimal 240mm aluminium radiator doubles the surface area and volume for enhanced thermal efficiency, and 2x120mm double ball bearing fans make the graphics card more stable and cooler under high overclocks. Both the front cover and the backplate of the new-gen WATERFORCE cards feature customizable RGB illumination, and the ARGB fans can be adjusted according to users' preference through GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0 software. In addition, the sturdy FEP tube minimizes loss of water and has high thermal stability as well as high-pressure tolerance to greatly enhance product life and durability.
AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME WATERFORCE 24G*
AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME WATERFORCE 10G*
*product pages unavailable as of this writing