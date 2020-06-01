GIGABYTE Presents AORUS Xtreme Showdown Event

GIGABYTE presents the AORUS Xtreme Showdown, a brand-new series of online tournaments featuring world-renowned game streamers to battle each other in the game of VALORANT. GIGABYTE raised a prize pool of US$10,000 and an additional US$10,000 to be donated to the GlobalGivings Coronavirus Relief Fund to aid in battling the pandemic.
GIGABYTE partnered with Intel for the event to gather popular streamers and personalities from Korea, China, USA, Germany, and France. Each streamer will serve as a captain that will lead a team of five players in a best-of-five VALORANT showdown. Fans can also be a part of the event by watching the matches live and entering the global giveaway for a chance to win GIGABYTE hardware.
With this years game shows all being canceled and people not being to attend these events due to the ongoing pandemic, we needed to find another way to connect with our fans, said Eddie Lin, Executive Vice President of GIGABYTEs AORUS Integrated Marketing Communications Team. That is why we are putting together a unique gaming online event for our community to enjoy and experience together safely from home. At the same time, through our shared passion for playing and watching the game, we also wanted to bring awareness to the community of the current situation and fight against COVID-19 as one.
The AORUS Xtreme Showdown will kick off starting August 22nd in Korea, followed by China, USA, Germany, and France in the subsequent weeks. See schedule below:
Korea August 22nd
China August 22nd
USA September 5th
Germany September 5th
France September 23rd
Learn more about the AORUS Xtreme Showdown Event at https://us.aorus.com/xtreme-showdown/us/