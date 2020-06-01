GIGABYTE Presents AORUS Xtreme Showdown Event

With this years game shows all being canceled and people not being to attend these events due to the ongoing pandemic, we needed to find another way to connect with our fans, said Eddie Lin, Executive Vice President of GIGABYTEs AORUS Integrated Marketing Communications Team. That is why we are putting together a unique gaming online event for our community to enjoy and experience together safely from home. At the same time, through our shared passion for playing and watching the game, we also wanted to bring awareness to the community of the current situation and fight against COVID-19 as one.

Korea  August 22ndChina  August 22ndUSA  September 5thGermany  September 5thFrance September 23rdLearn more about the AORUS Xtreme Showdown Event at https://us.aorus.com/xtreme-showdown/us/