GIGABYTE Presents BRIX PRO Mini PCs with 11th Gen Intel Core Processors

Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor with Intel Iris Xe graphic with 48EU 1250MHzDual Channel DDR4, 2 x SO-DIMMs 3200MHz, Max. 64GB4 x HDMI port, supporting a maximum resolution 4K/60P1 x Thunderbolt 4 PortIntel AX201 Wifi 6 + Bluetooth 5.1Intel 2.5G + Gigabit Ethernet (225V+219V)ALC255 Audio Codec2 x M.2 for SSD (1 x PCIe Gen 4 x4 + 1 x PCIe x4/SATA Mode)Infineon TPM onboard4 x USB 3.2 (Front), 2 x USB 3.2 (Back)Headphone/microphone jackSupport VESA MountIntel Core i5-1135G7 Processor with Intel Iris Xe graphic with 80EU 1300MHzDual Channel DDR4, 2 x SO-DIMMs 3200MHz, Max. 64GB4 x HDMI port, supporting a maximum resolution 4K/60P1 x Thunderbolt 4 PortIntel AX201 Wifi 6 + BT5.1Intel 2.5G + Gigabit Ethernet (225V+219V)ALC255 Audio Codec2 x M.2 for SSD (1 x PCIe Gen 4 x4 + 1 x PCIe x4/SATA Mode)Infineon TPM onboard4 x USB 3.2 (Front), 2 x USB 3.2 (Back)Headphone/microphone jackSupport VESA MountIntel Core i7-1165G7 Processor with Intel Iris Xe graphic with 96EU 1300MHzDual Channel DDR4, 2 x SO-DIMMs 3200MHz, Max. 64GB4 x HDMI port, supporting a maximum resolution 4K/60P1 x Thunderbolt 4 PortIntel® AX201 Wifi 6 + BT5.1Intel® 2.5G + Gigabit Ethernet (225V+219V)ALC255 Audio Codec2 x M.2 for SSD (1 x PCIe Gen 4 x4 + 1 x PCIe x4/SATA Mode)Infineon TPM onboard4 x USB 3.2 (Front), 2 x USB 3.2 (Back)Headphone/microphone jackSupport VESA Mount