GIGABYTE Presents BRIX PRO Mini PCs with 11th Gen Intel Core Processors

GIGABYTE presents the new ultra-compact BRIX PRO mini PCs powered by the 11th generation Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. Designed for commercial applications, the GIGABYTE BRIX PRO delivers the latest generation computing performance in a compact form-factor thats less than 1.2L volume.
The GIGABYTE BRIX PRO Series features dual M.2 slots with PCIe 4.0 interface to support the latest and fastest PCIe 4.0-enabled solid-state drives. Furthermore, the BRIX PRO mini PCs feature Thunderbolt 4 type-C connectivity with up to 40Gb/s transfer speed and support [email protected] displays. It also features the latest USB 4.0 specifications, dual Ethernet of Intel 2.5GbE and 1GbE networking. It also comes with the latest Intel Wi-Fi 6 wireless solution with supports up to 2.4Gbps.
GIGABYTE commercial compact PC BRIX PRO series offers four HDMI 2.0a ports which can provide up to four independent displays of 4K resolution on each. The BRIX PRO Series also features Infineon TPM onboard. The mini PCs are also bundled with a VESA mount allowing users to attach behind the monitor to converse space.
Models and Specifications
GIGABYTE BRIX PRO BSi3-1115G4 (rev. 1.0)
Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor with Intel Iris Xe graphic with 48EU 1250MHz
Dual Channel DDR4, 2 x SO-DIMMs 3200MHz, Max. 64GB
4 x HDMI port, supporting a maximum resolution 4K/60P
1 x Thunderbolt 4 Port
Intel AX201 Wifi 6 + Bluetooth 5.1
Intel 2.5G + Gigabit Ethernet (225V+219V)
ALC255 Audio Codec
2 x M.2 for SSD (1 x PCIe Gen 4 x4 + 1 x PCIe x4/SATA Mode)
Infineon TPM onboard
4 x USB 3.2 (Front), 2 x USB 3.2 (Back)
Headphone/microphone jack
Support VESA Mount
GIGABYTE BRIX PRO BSi5-1135G7 (rev. 1.0)
Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor with Intel Iris Xe graphic with 80EU 1300MHz
Dual Channel DDR4, 2 x SO-DIMMs 3200MHz, Max. 64GB
4 x HDMI port, supporting a maximum resolution 4K/60P
1 x Thunderbolt 4 Port
Intel AX201 Wifi 6 + BT5.1
Intel 2.5G + Gigabit Ethernet (225V+219V)
ALC255 Audio Codec
2 x M.2 for SSD (1 x PCIe Gen 4 x4 + 1 x PCIe x4/SATA Mode)
Infineon TPM onboard
4 x USB 3.2 (Front), 2 x USB 3.2 (Back)
Headphone/microphone jack
Support VESA Mount
GIGABYTE BRIX PRO BSi7-1165G7 (rev. 1.0)
Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor with Intel Iris Xe graphic with 96EU 1300MHz
Dual Channel DDR4, 2 x SO-DIMMs 3200MHz, Max. 64GB
4 x HDMI port, supporting a maximum resolution 4K/60P
1 x Thunderbolt 4 Port
Intel® AX201 Wifi 6 + BT5.1
Intel® 2.5G + Gigabit Ethernet (225V+219V)
ALC255 Audio Codec
2 x M.2 for SSD (1 x PCIe Gen 4 x4 + 1 x PCIe x4/SATA Mode)
Infineon TPM onboard
4 x USB 3.2 (Front), 2 x USB 3.2 (Back)
Headphone/microphone jack
Support VESA Mount
For more information on the all-new GIGABYTE commercial compact PC BRIX PRO series, please visit GIGABYTE.com.
Source: GIGABYTE