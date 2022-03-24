GIGABYTE Presents GeForce GTX 1630 Series Graphics Cards

Specifications

GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1630 OC 4G (GV-N1630OC-4GD)

Graphics Processing: GeForce® GTX 1630

Core Clock: 1815 MHz (Reference Card: 1785 MHz)

CUDA® Cores: 512

Memory Clock: 12000 MHz

Memory Size: 4 GB

Memory Type: GDDR6

Memory Bus: 64 bit

Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 96 GB/s

Card Bus: PCI-E 3.0 x 16

Digital max resolution: 7680x4320

Multi-view: 3

Card size: L=153 W=116 H=36 mm



GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1630 OC Low Profile 4G (GV-N1630OC-4GL)

Graphics Processing: GeForce® GTX 1630

Core Clock: 1800 MHz (Reference Card: 1785 MHz)

CUDA® Cores: 512

Memory Clock: 12000 MHz

Memory Size: 4 GB

Memory Type: GDDR6

Memory Bus: 64 bit

Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 96 GB/s

Card Bus: PCI-E 3.0 x 16

Digital max resolution: 7680x4320

Multi-view: 3

Card size: L=166.9 W=69 H=39 mm

The GIGABYTE GeForce® GTX 1630 OC 4G graphics card offers the GIGABYTE custom-designed cooling system, featuring a unique blade fan design, delivering an effective heat dissipation capacity for higher performance at lower temperatures. The compact graphics card is less than 170mm in length and can be easily installed in any small chassis. The GIGABYTE GeForce® GTX 1630 OC Low Profile 4G graphics card features the advanced GIGABYTE cooling system. It is a half-height graphics card with a low profile bracket, allowing gamers to easily install it into a variety of chassis. This graphics card has four video outputs, which can meet the needs of multi-screen.The GIGABYTE GeForce® GTX 1630 graphics cards use a multi-phase power supply, providing over-temperature protection and load balancing for each MOSFET and allowing the MOSFET to operate at a lower temperature. The ULTRA DURABLE certified chokes and capacitors provide excellent performance and longer system life. With the support of NVIDIA ANSEL, it provides gamers with a better gaming experience.GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.