GIGABYTE Presents GeForce GTX 1630 Series Graphics Cards

GIGABYTE presents its line-up of GeForce GTX 1630 graphics cards including a low-profile model for HTPCs and Slim Desktop PCs. The GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1630 OC 4G is a compact 2-slot model thats only 153mm in length 7mm shorter than the INNO3D GeForce GTX 1630 COMPACT. GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1630 OC runs in a factory-overclocked 1815MHz max. boost clock. On the other hand, the GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1630 OC Low Profile 4G features a half-height form factor but at a longer 167mm in height. The Low Profile model is bundled with a Low Profile Bracket. The Low Profile edition has a max. boost clock of 1800MHz.
GIGABYTEs Take On Their GeForce GTX 1630 Series
The GIGABYTE GeForce® GTX 1630 OC 4G graphics card offers the GIGABYTE custom-designed cooling system, featuring a unique blade fan design, delivering an effective heat dissipation capacity for higher performance at lower temperatures. The compact graphics card is less than 170mm in length and can be easily installed in any small chassis. The GIGABYTE GeForce® GTX 1630 OC Low Profile 4G graphics card features the advanced GIGABYTE cooling system. It is a half-height graphics card with a low profile bracket, allowing gamers to easily install it into a variety of chassis. This graphics card has four video outputs, which can meet the needs of multi-screen.
The GIGABYTE GeForce® GTX 1630 graphics cards use a multi-phase power supply, providing over-temperature protection and load balancing for each MOSFET and allowing the MOSFET to operate at a lower temperature. The ULTRA DURABLE certified chokes and capacitors provide excellent performance and longer system life. With the support of NVIDIA ANSEL, it provides gamers with a better gaming experience.
Specifications
GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1630 OC 4G (GV-N1630OC-4GD)
Graphics Processing: GeForce® GTX 1630
Core Clock: 1815 MHz (Reference Card: 1785 MHz)
CUDA® Cores: 512
Memory Clock: 12000 MHz
Memory Size: 4 GB
Memory Type: GDDR6
Memory Bus: 64 bit
Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 96 GB/s
Card Bus: PCI-E 3.0 x 16
Digital max resolution: 7680x4320
Multi-view: 3
Card size: L=153 W=116 H=36 mm
GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1630 OC Low Profile 4G (GV-N1630OC-4GL)
Graphics Processing: GeForce® GTX 1630
Core Clock: 1800 MHz (Reference Card: 1785 MHz)
CUDA® Cores: 512
Memory Clock: 12000 MHz
Memory Size: 4 GB
Memory Type: GDDR6
Memory Bus: 64 bit
Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 96 GB/s
Card Bus: PCI-E 3.0 x 16
Digital max resolution: 7680x4320
Multi-view: 3
Card size: L=166.9 W=69 H=39 mm
GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1630 OC 4G (GV-N1630OC-4GD)
Graphics Processing: GeForce® GTX 1630
Core Clock: 1815 MHz (Reference Card: 1785 MHz)
CUDA® Cores: 512
Memory Clock: 12000 MHz
Memory Size: 4 GB
Memory Type: GDDR6
Memory Bus: 64 bit
Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 96 GB/s
Card Bus: PCI-E 3.0 x 16
Digital max resolution: 7680x4320
Multi-view: 3
Card size: L=153 W=116 H=36 mm
GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1630 OC Low Profile 4G (GV-N1630OC-4GL)
Graphics Processing: GeForce® GTX 1630
Core Clock: 1800 MHz (Reference Card: 1785 MHz)
CUDA® Cores: 512
Memory Clock: 12000 MHz
Memory Size: 4 GB
Memory Type: GDDR6
Memory Bus: 64 bit
Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 96 GB/s
Card Bus: PCI-E 3.0 x 16
Digital max resolution: 7680x4320
Multi-view: 3
Card size: L=166.9 W=69 H=39 mm
GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.
GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1630 OC 4G
GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1630 OC Low Profile 4G